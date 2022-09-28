What Is The Weather Channel Meteorologist Jim Cantore’s Net Worth?

Whether it’s hurricane season or a winter storm barreling down, fans can expect to see Jim Cantore covering the events.

He’s been in the business for more than three decades and has become one of the most popular and recognizable meteorologists on TV. Cantore has spent his entire career at The Weather Channel and viewers know they can count on him for top-notch coverage of what’s happening in real-time. Here’s more on Cantore including his age, what his net worth is, and which storm he says still haunts him.

The Weather Channel’s meteorologist Jim Cantore reporting on the ground | Jonathan Saruk/The Weather Channel via Getty Images

The meteorologist’s age

Cantore was born in 1964 in Connecticut but he grew up in Vermont.

He is the oldest of four children. He and his siblings were adopted by parents Betty and James. The family lived in a farmhouse in Craftsbury Common, Vermont, and Cantore was always fascinated when snow storms would hit the area.

After graduating from Hartford High in 1982, Cantore attended Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University) where he studied meteorology. Some of his college buddies used to call him “Rocky” because they thought he resembled Sylvester Stallone.

Cantore’s net worth

Cantore’s first job out of school was with The Weather Channel and he’s never looked back.

He doesn’t just report on the weather though. He has broadcast NFL games, golf tournaments, the “Winter X” Games, the Space Shuttle Discovery launch, and hosted weather segments for NBC in London during the 2012 Summer Olympics. In addition, Cantore narrates the show Storm Stories and has filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show.

The on-air personality has the AMS Television Seal of Approval and is also the recipient of the NOAA-David S. Johnson Award for his innovative use of environmental satellite technology.

Today, Cantore has a net worth of $4.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The weather event that haunts him

Hurricane’s Camille and Katrina surge markers on the Parklake Pavilion in Gulfport, MS. Incredible rise in water here from those beasts. pic.twitter.com/ghXrGVuXip — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) October 6, 2017

Cantore has covered many horrific weather events over the years but there’s one storm in particular that has haunted him.

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Cantore and his team were stationed in Gulfport, Mississippi. Even though he had reported on storms like it in the past, he wasn’t prepared for the devastation Katrina left in its wake and recalled it being the first time he had “seen and smelled death.”

“It was a bad scene,” he previously told Popular Mechanics. “I saw casinos sitting in the middle of the frickin’ highway. Boats four stories up in buildings. Imploded.”

Cantore and his crew were in the area for 18 days and witnessed the aftermath firsthand. He remembered: “Everyone is spilling their guts. They just lost everything, and you feel awful because you can’t do anything except talk into the camera, ‘Back to you.’ It’s like, f*** this, I just wanna grab a chainsaw and help these people get out. I was numb when I came back.”

RELATED – Who Has the Higher Net Worth: Weatherman Al Roker or Deborah Roberts?