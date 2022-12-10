‘The Wedding Veil’: Everything We Know About Hallmark’s Sequel Trilogy, Including Release Dates

What’s next for Abery, Emma, and Tracy now that an enchanted wedding veil has helped each woman find true love? Viewers will find out when the sequel trilogy to Hallmark Channel’s hit series The Wedding Veil airs in 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about the new Wedding Veil trilogy, including when the new movies will air, which cast members are returning, and more.

A new ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy airs on Hallmark Channel in January 2023

The three new movies in Hallmark’s Wedding Veil series will follow the further adventures of long-time friends Avery, Emma, and Tracy. In the first trilogy, each woman’s life was changed after they discovered an antique veil with mysterious properties. (Yes, the movie was inspired by The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, according to E! News.) In the new movies, the veil continues to work its magic for the three friends.

Here’s when you can watch the new movies:

The Wedding Veil Expectations on Saturday, Jan. 7

The Wedding Veil Inspiration on Saturday, Jan. 14

The Wedding Veil Journey on Saturday, Jan. 21

All three movies air at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark. You can also stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock.

Want to catch up on the first three movies in the series? They’re available for purchase on Prime Video and iTunes. Hallmark will also air a marathon of The Wedding Veil, The Wedding Veil Unveiled, and The Wedding Veil Legacy on Jan. 7 starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Lacey Chabert and other ‘Wedding Veil’ cast members return for the new Hallmark movies

Autumn Reeser (Emma), Lacey Chabert (Avery), and Alison Sweeney (Tracy) will all reprise their roles in the new Wedding Veil trilogy.

In addition, When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry returns as Avery’s husband Peter, Paolo Bernardini is back as Emma’s husband Paolo, and Victor Webster returns as Tracy’s husband Nick.

What are the new ‘Wedding Veil’ movies about?

The veil has already brought love to Avery, Emma, and Tracy. What magic will it deliver next?

The Wedding Veil Expectations focuses on Avery, who is now married to Peter and in the midst of renovating the old house they’ve bought. She has some exciting news to share with her husband, but is waiting for the right moment to reveal her secret. Meanwhile, Avery’s mother-in-law connects with an old flame and Avery has to learn to deal with her new boss at the museum. When the wedding veil returns, Avery and her friends discover it hasn’t lost its magic.

In The Wedding Veil Inspiration, Emma, who is a professor, has thrown herself into proving she has what it takes to be the new department chair. Meanwhile, Paolo is focusing on getting his lace shop up and running. Emma wants to make sure that everything in her life is in order before she and Paolo start a family. But as she confronts life’s various curveballs, she starts questioning her choices. With help from both Paolo and the veil, she might just find the courage to stop planning her life and start living it.

Finally, in The Wedding Veil Journey, we reconnect with Tracy and her new husband Nick. She’s now the head of the auction house, while he’s thinking about expanding his successful restaurant. Unfortunately, they’re so busy, they hardly have any time to spend together. Eventually, they manage to take their long-delayed honeymoon to Greece, only to have a travel delay throw their plans into disarray. When they end up staying on a remote island, could it actually be the veil working its magic once again?

