‘The Wedding Veil’: Lacey Chabert Reunites With Autumn Reeser and Ali Sweeney for a Second Hallmark Trilogy

Hallmark Channel is dusting off The Wedding Veil. Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Ali Sweeney will reunite for a second trilogy of movies about a magical wedding veil. And based on a recent social media update from Chabert, it looks like the sequels will take the characters to Greece for a fresh set of adventures.

The new ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy premieres Jan. 7 on Hallmark

The three Wedding Veil movies – The Wedding Veil, The Wedding Veil Unveiled, and The Wedding Veil Legacy – follow three friends who stumble upon an antique wedding veil that is said to bring love to the person who possesses it. Each woman takes possession of the veil and discovers the veil’s surprising magical powers.

The Wedding Veil trilogy was among the most popular programs to air on Hallmark in 2022. The first movie was the network’s most-watched non-holiday original premiere in over a decade and together, the three films reached a total of 7 million unduplicated viewers. So, it’s not a huge surprise that Hallmark is revisiting the story of a magical veil, with a new set of three moves set to air in early January.

The first of the three new movies, titled The Wedding Veil Expectations, premieres Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. The following two movies – The Wedding Veil Inspiration and The Wedding Journey – will air Jan. 14 and Jan. 12, both at 8 p.m. ET.

Lacey Chabert reunites with her ‘Wedding Veil’ co-stars in Greece

In the first trilogy, Avery (Chabert), Emma (Reeser), and Tracy (Sweeney) all found true love, with a little help from the veil. The new movies will see the friends reuniting again after a year apart. And it looks like they’ll be reconnecting in a gorgeous locale. On Dec. 5, Chabert took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Reeser, and Sweeney posing on a beach in Greece.

“Together again,” she captioned the image.

“I love working with the two of you!!,” Reeser replied. “And this time in GREECE!!! So grateful:).”

“SO so excited,” Sweeney replied. The Days of Our Lives alum also celebrated the reunion with a post on her own Instagram.

“Yup – It’s happening! More #WeddingVeil magic is coming your way soon,” she wrote. “We are having such a blast filming these movies. So grateful for @thereallacey @autumn_reeser & @hallmarkchannel for making this possible!”

What are the new ‘Wedding Veil’ movies about?

2023 is going to be off to a great start with the return of The Wedding Veil Series with @IamLaceyChabert, @ali_Sweeney and @AutumnReeser! ??https://t.co/DK4nLyhsz7 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) December 1, 2022

The three new Wedding Veil movies will see Emma, Avery, and Tracy facing new challenges in their lives, which they’ll navigate with some help from their friends – and the veil.

In The Wedding Veil Expectations, Avery and Peter (Kevin McGarry) are renovating an old house, which proves to be a more complicated undertaking than they anticipated. Avery also has big news to share with Peter, but she’s waiting for the right moment to reveal her secret.

The Wedding Veil Inspiration focuses on Emma and Paolo (Paolo Bernardini). She’s busy teaching and working to prove she’s ready to take on being department chair, while he’s concentrating on opening his new lace shop. As Emma questions her choices, she hopes to find the courage to stop planning her life and start living it.

The third movie, The Wedding Veil Journey, takes Tracy and Nick (Victor Webster) to Greece for their long-delayed honeymoon. When they lose their hotel room because of a travel delay, they get the chance to stay on a remote island nearby. Is it possible the veil is working its magic and taking them to exactly the place they need to be?

