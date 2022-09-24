‘The Whale’: Who Is Hong Chau, Charlie’s Friend and Caregiver in the Psychological Drama?

Brendan Fraser returned to Hollywood with a meaty role in psychological drama The Whale. The actor received a standing ovation and praise for his performance as Charlie, but his performance wasn’t the only one garnering acclaim.

Fraser’s The Whale costars’ performances, including Hong Chau’s, caught the attention of many who now want to know everything about the star. So who is Chau, Charlie’s friend and caregiver in the psychological drama, The Whale?

Hong Chau’s breakout role came in 2017

The Whale star Hong Chau | John Phillips/Getty Images

Chau isn’t new to acting. Her career began in 2006, but her first major role came when she appeared in Treme. She played Linh from seasons 2 through 4. When the show ended in 2013, Chau landed her first feature film part the following year in Inherent Vice.

After Inherent Vice, Chau became unable to land auditions and roles. In 2015, she had a role in an Off-Broadway production of John, an experience she credited for her acting. In 2017, Chau had a supporting role in Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Later that year, she appeared in the 2017 comedy-drama Downsizing.

While the movie was considered a box office bomb, Chau’s performance as Ngoc Lan Tran received praise and was described as a standout by several critics. Chau received several nominations in the supporting actor category, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Following her part in Downsizing, Chau began landing more roles, including appearing in BoJack Horseman and Forever. Her first leading role came in 2019’s Driveways and American Woman. She also appeared in Watchmen that same year. Before that, she had a supporting role in Homecoming, a part made larger in the show’s second season.

Hong Chau has earned significant praise for her role in ‘The Whale’

Darren Aronofsky, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink & Brendan Fraser at the World Premiere of The Whale at the 79th Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/NqPZYSONTc — Madman Films (@MadmanFilms) September 4, 2022

In 2021, Chau landed a part in The Whale alongside Fraser and Sadie Sink. The Whale is a psychological drama that follows a 600-pound man named Charlie who tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. Charlie and his daughter grew apart after he abandoned his family for a same-sex lover who later died.

Charlie then began binge eating out of guilt and pain. Fraser plays Charlie while Sink plays his character’s daughter Ellie. Chau takes on the role of Charlie’s best friend and nurse, Liz. Speaking to the press, reports Open Tapes, she said, “I had turned down a popcorn movie before The Whale, and there was nothing difficult on this set.”

Chau congratulated Darren Aronofsky’s direction saying, “Darren protects the actors and has a particular energy.” Chau received critical acclaim for her role in the movie, which premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2022. The Whale is expected to arrive in U.S. theaters on December 9, 2022.

‘Downsizing’ star Hong Chau had a rough upbringing

Chau’s parents lived in Vietnam before she was born. In 1979, her parents and two brothers had to flee the country while her mother was six months pregnant. The actor’s father was shot during the escape and almost bled to death.

The Homecoming star was born in a refugee camp in Thailand that year. Chau learned English in school but mostly spoke Vietnamese as her first language. They lived in government housing and used subsidized lunch programs.

Chau grew up in New Orleans, where her parents worked in menial labor to ensure Chau and her siblings could attend college. She attended three schools, and after receiving student financial aid, she attended Boston University to study creative writing before changing to film studies.

