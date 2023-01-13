‘The White Lotus’: Fans Suspect Tanya McQuoid’s Husband Greg Will Return in Season 3

The White Lotus Season 2 finale revealed how Tanya’s husband Greg might be behind a plot to kill her. He appeared briefly in earlier episodes. But some fans suspect Greg will return for The White Lotus Season 3.

Greg first appeared in the final episodes of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 1

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The first season of the HBO hit series The White Lotus follows a group of wealthy vacationers visiting a resort in Maui. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), a lonely heiress grieving her mother’s death, has traveled to Hawaii with her ashes.

While she tries to come to terms with her loss and dysfunctional past, Tanya meets Greg (Jon Gries). He’s staying in a room near hers. And after a few conversations and dinners, the two sleep together.

But Greg doesn’t reveal much about his personal life. He tells Tanya he works for the Bureau of Land Management and is visiting Hawaii with friends. However, Tanya never meets his friends on that trip.

In The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, Greg reappears as Tanya’s husband. He seems annoyed with her the whole time they’re in Sicily. And he’s livid she brought her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Greg also makes whispered phone calls at night while Tanya sleeps. And when he announces he has to leave for work, she reminds him the Sicily trip was his idea.

Greg likely tried to have Tanya killed

The White Lotus Season 2 mystery was about the dead bodies found in episode 1. And in the finale, fans learned that Tanya — who accidentally drowned — was the target of a murder plot executed by her new Sicilian friend Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his cohorts.

But some clues point to Greg’s involvement in her death. For starters, she told Greg she saw a vision of him as a shark with big teeth while the faces of scary men surrounded her underwater.

She then saw a photo of a young Greg and Quentin in Quentin’s bedroom. And at one point, Quentin noted he once fell in love with a heterosexual American cowboy for whom he would still do anything.

By the finale, Tanya put all the clues together to realize that Greg had planned and orchestrated the Sicily trip so that Quentin would murder her. And she figured out how her death would leave Greg her entire fortune.

Why do fans think Greg will return in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

The White Lotus Season 2 finale left questions about Greg’s involvement in Tanya’s death and whether Portia would report it. Series creator Mike White addressed the unresolved situation. And he hinted that fans might see more of Greg and Portia next season while learning additional details about Tanya’s death.

“I think as far as what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya’s death, it’s possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone,” White said in an HBO featurette.

“But the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there’s gotta be somebody who’s gonna track it back down to Greg,” he teased. “But maybe you’ll have to wait to find out what happens.”

White’s comments have fans speculating about Greg’s return in The White Lotus Season 3, expected to take place in East Asia. And because Tanya’s presence loomed large in the first two seasons, it would make sense for the writer to resolve questions surrounding her death.