‘The White Lotus’ Love Connection: All of the Clues That Season 2 Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Are Dating

Season two of The White Lotus was a wild ride. The popular series that Survivor alum Mike White created is known for delivering nail-biting storylines with a star-studded cast.

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The finale that aired in December 2022 seemingly broke the internet and had just about everyone talking. Leo Woodall, Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam DiMarco were a few of the talented cast members behind The White Lotus‘ sophomore season.

After everything has wrapped and aired, many fans and followers of The White Lotus are beginning to speculate that Fahy and Woodall’s relationship could be much more than just co-stars.

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’

As fans and followers of The White Lotus know well, though the series’ seasons are slightly connected, many new characters and cast members were brought on board for the second season. Fahy and Woodall were two of the new actors to join the cast of the HBO show, and viewers were not disappointed.

Fahy, a Massachusetts native, took on the part of Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus. In the show, Daphne was known to be beautiful and bubbly but also very cryptic and slightly crazy.

Less than a week after the Season Two finale, the fandom is using its talents to dissect Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's love lives. https://t.co/eM3PvYbHim — Esquire (@esquire) December 17, 2022

Daphne and her husband’s relationship was far from conventional, and episode after episode, viewers were eager to learn more about the complex couple. Delivering lines wrapped in double entendres and symbolism, The White Lotus‘ fans couldn’t get enough of her.

Jack, Woodall’s character in the show, also had a sense of mystery around him, but in a much different way. When viewers were first introduced to Woodall, he almost seemed too good to be true. Of course, that’s because, in a way, he was.

Jack’s accent may have been real, but everything else about the character came into question as season two of The White Lotus played out. Much of Jack’s arc and storyline in the award-winning series was connected to Portia, and it is safe to say almost no one saw exactly just where it was going.

Speaking of surprises, Woodall and Fahy seem to be behind one of their own.

The clues leading fans of ‘The White Lotus’ to believe Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are dating

Fans of The White Lotus know what they want for Christmas: for Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall to be a couple. Rumors that the two are dating appear to have started the way all celebrity gossip does these days: with an entirely unverified DeuxMoi tip https://t.co/BdCOlh5lfW — The Cut (@TheCut) December 22, 2022

With just seven episodes of season two of The White Lotus, it is safe to say that many followers and viewers wanted more of the popular HBO show. And although it might not have been on set, since the finale aired, fans of The White Lotus have enjoyed seeing Fahy and Woodall together.

Many fans are beginning to speculate that the celebrities’ connection goes beyond work and friendship and that the two could possibly be romantically involved. Shortly after season two concluded, Fahy shared a few photos on Instagram that showed the two’s close nature. Not to mention, who could ignore a caption like “Sizzley Sicily?”

The rumors and speculation have been swirling for quite some time and stemmed back to one of Woodall’s September social media posts. Sharing more sweet photos of Fahy, himself, and some of the other cast members, Woodall captioned the post, “That’s Amore”. Making matters even more interesting, Fahy commented on Woodall’s intimate Instagram post, “I love you! I love these! I love you!”

Over the past two months, Woodall and Fahy have definitely been popping up on one another other’s social media. One reason many people are talking about The White Lotus rumors is due to the age difference between Woodall and Fahy. Woodall is 26 years-old, and Fahy is 32.

Even though many signs are pointing toward a love connection, Fahy told Andy Cohen the two were friends and that she “doesn’t kiss and tell,” according to E! News, so it appears that even if the two are together, they’re keeping things quiet.

What lies ahead for Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall

Jacob Laval, Meghann Fahy, Peter Facinelli, Patricia Heaton & More Join Zachary Levi In ‘The Unbreakable Boy’



(@DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/wn4PCq6piu — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 20, 2020

It is hard to know what White and The White Lotus will have in store for season three, but looking ahead, Fahy and Woodall seem to be staying busy.

Though there hasn’t been a release date set yet, Fahy recently was working with stars like Patrica Heaton and Zachary Levi for The Unbreakable Boy. As for Woodall, his fans can expect to see him in the upcoming movie Nomad and the Netflix series One Day.