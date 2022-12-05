‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli Believes Sicily Is the ‘Perfect Backdrop’ for Season 2’s Theme

HBO‘s hit drama, The White Lotus, moves from Hawaii to Sicily for season 2.

And according to series star Michael Imperioli, the southern Italian island is the perfect backdrop for this season’s theme, “sexual politics.”

‘The White Lotus’ Season 1 was set in Hawaii

The White Lotus premiered as a limited series in 2021. But the overwhelmingly positive response the show received prompted a season 2 renewal.

As he revealed to Deadline, when creator Mike White produced the first season, he wanted the drama to focus on how people change on vacation and explore “how money impacts even intimate relationships.” So he set the show in Hawaii and filmed it at the Four Seasons Maui.

For Season 2, the creator chose the Four Seasons Sicily as a backdrop. But he shifted the theme to focus more on how manipulation plays a part in some relationships.

“It definitely feels like White Lotus; the theme is different, ” White explained. “It’s not about power dynamics, more men and women and sexual politics.”

Michael Imperioli says Sicily perfectly suits ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 theme

The White Lotus Season 2 stars Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, a Hollywood bigwig who is vacationing with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) after his wife left him for cheating.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor noted his appreciation for Sicilian history and culture. And he suggested the city serves as the perfect setting for this season.

“Sexual politics and sexual dynamics between men and women and masculine and feminine has been going on — it’s an ancient thing — which I think is why Sicily makes it kind of the perfect backdrop for it,” Imperioli said. “You have such a connection to the ancient world. I think that kind of adds to the drama.”

Michael Imperioli talks about ‘The Godfather’ scene in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

In The White Lotus Season 2, there’s a scene in which Dominic and his dad Bert suggest The Godfather is “the best American movie ever made” while touring the 1972 movie’s filming locations. Albie disagrees, pointing out how the film promotes toxic patriarchy and gender constructs.

The scene promotes a timely discussion on how older works of art can become targets of cancel culture. And as Imperioli explained to Vanity Fair, he doesn’t believe in negating the worth of art “because the politics are outdated or the mentality is outdated.”

“I brought this up, it’s not in the movie, but in one improvisation I said to Albie —and this is based on my life — my grandmother loved The Godfather,” Imperioli recalled. “I remember when I was a kid, they had it on TV and they put Godfather one and two on in chronological order over a week on NBC, I think. And she loved that movie to death.”

