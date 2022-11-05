‘The White Lotus: Mike White Already Has Ideas for Season 3

HBO’s critically acclaimed The White Lotus is underway with season 2 in Sicily, and already there’s talk from creator Mike White about a possible season 3. The first episode of The White Lotus: Sicily opened with a premiere of 1.5 million viewers on Oct. 30, which is a 63% increase from the season 1 debut. So, it’s no surprise that White already has ideas for season 3.

HBO did not yet renew ‘The White Lotus’ for season 3

Although HBO did not renew The White Lotus for season 3 yet, it doesn’t mean it will not happen. The season 2 renewal did not occur until days before the season 1 finale hit the streamer. With the viewership after only one episode, HBO will likely choose to renew the Mike White success for another season.

Mike White has ideas about the location for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

While on the red carpet debut for season 2, creator and director Mike White teased a little about what he wants to see in season 3 of The White Lotus.

“We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” White said to Deadline. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

So, the next installment will probably head to another continent. White teased that Japan would be fun!

Who might be in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 cast?

Mike White feels that Jennifer Coolidge is a staple of The White Lotus cast, and he can’t go anywhere for season 3 without her as Tanya.

“Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case,” he continued. “Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.”

That last comment makes things exciting for fans of the series. Now that these guests have stayed at a White Lotus resort, any of them could return to the Blossom family. Sydney Sweeney admitted that she would love to return for another season, so she could certainly appear in the third installment. In Hawaii, Oliva’s brother, Quinn Mossbacher (Fred Hechinger), stayed on the island with the locals when their family left, so he’s not likely to go on another luxurious vacation.

Since Oliva’s parents, Mark (Steve Zahn) and Nicole (Connie Britton), did not have the best experience at the resort, they might not be back. Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano) stole Nicole’s expensive bracelets and scared her, but she did get her jewels returned.

Since Greg (Jon Gries) and Tanya are on the rocks this season, we could see her returning to another White Lotus resort by herself. Or, maybe she might bring her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), again.

There are many possibilities for The White Lotus cast to return for season 3 on another exotic vacation.

The White Lotus: Sicily airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO until the season finale on Dec. 11, 2022.