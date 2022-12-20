‘The White Lotus’ Season 1 Book Club: Each Character’s Vacation Read Explains a Lot About Them

In The White Lotus Season 1, certain vacationers spent their time on the beautiful Hawaiian beach reading. And according to series creator Mike White, the characters’ book choices were a reflection of their personality. Here’s a breakdown of some of the books spotted in the HBO series and the character insights they offer.

Paula’s ‘The Interpretation of Dreams’ by Sigmund Freud and ‘The Wretched of the Earth’ by Franz Fanon

Paula (Brittany O’Grady) is on vacation thanks to her rich bestie Olivia (Sydney Sweeney). And throughout The White Lotus Season 1, it’s apparent that both enjoy intimidating others with their activism and intellect. As White revealed, the teens’ reading selections reflect their snarky but smart personalities.

‘The White Lotus’ cast members: Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady | HBO

“They’re the type of young women that I have met that has a mastery of all the latest lingo and is able to reduce everything to a cultural stereotype in a funny and cutting way — and then you add an intellectual approach as well,” White told The Wall Street Journal. “To me, that’s the scariest type of girl.”

Paula is spotted reading The Interpretation of Dreams by Sigmund Freud — a book that suggests dreams can reflect wish fulfillment.

The book may be fitting for Paula because of her secret aspirations to sit as an equal across from Olivia. And choosing the famous author may be her way of letting people know she’s cultured and woke.

Paula is also seen perusing The Wretched of the Earth by Franz Fanon. The book — which explores the dehumanizing impacts of colonization — speaks to the teen’s ideas on class and racial equality.

Olivia’s ‘The Portable Nietzsche’ and ‘Sexual Personae’ by Camille Paglia

Olivia’s book choices, The Portable Nietzsche, and Sexual Personae by Camille Paglia both present philosophies on self, relationships, and identity. The first reflects Olivia’s critical attitude toward her mother. And the latter explores mother-and-son relationships similar to her own mom’s dynamic with her brother.

And of course there's Gen Z Mean Girls Olivia (played by Sydney Sweeney) and friend (?) Paula (Brittany O'Grady) who casually read Freud, Nietzsche, Paglia and Fanon by the pool in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/RbzZVkTK8A — Nasri Atallah (@NasriAtallah) July 30, 2021

Shane’s ‘Blink’ by Malcolm Gladwell

Shane (Jake Lacy) lounges by the pool reading — or at least pretending to read — Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking. He seems to use the book as a mere prop and is more focused on flirting with Olivia and Paula. And according to White, the book choice speaks to Shane’s lack of depth.

The books in White Lotus season 1 were perfect. (e.g. Shane reading "Blink") pic.twitter.com/50VdibzbIt — Logan Ury (@loganury) November 28, 2022

“Blink just felt like such a normie book,” White explained in his chat with The Wall Street Journal. “It seems like he’s stoking his curiosity, but it hasn’t gone very deep. [Gladwell] is the kind of writer that makes you feel smart while you’re reading it whether you are or aren’t.”

Rachel’s ‘My Brilliant Friend’ by Elena Ferrante

Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) is spotted reading Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend — the first of a four-novel series about two Italian friends. As White shared with the Wall Street Journal, the title reflects Rachel’s concern that she’s losing her identity being married to Shane. And it also reveals how her relationship may not be allowing her to keep up with the trends she wants to follow.

“What would someone who’s starting to wonder whether they are married to the right person be reading that would force them to gestate on whether they are in the right type of relationship?” White said. “I love Elena Ferrante’s books, but they are a little trendy.”

I've spent a little too long looking at the cover of Rachel's copy of My Brilliant Friend. It seems to be a mockup, rather than a version of the cover that I can trace at all. pic.twitter.com/7BQDDArCPx — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) August 11, 2021

“Rachel is not someone who’s going to be reading some obscure book,” he added. “It made me feel like she’s a smart reader, but she’s also trendy — and maybe a little behind the trend.”