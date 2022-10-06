‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Extended Trailer Dropped with Death, Drugs, Adultery, and More — Explained

HBO’s The White Lotus Season 1 swept the Emmys with Mike White receiving back-to-back trophies, but can he do it again with season 2? The White Lotus: Sicily extended trailer packs in so much — from death and a possible murder to multiple affairs — he might do it again. Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt with a brand new cast, including Aubrey Plaza and Theo James. Here’s our complete analysis of The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 extended trailer.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid suspects Greg is having an affair in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Extended Trailer

Tanya McQuoid ended The White Lotus Season 1 by heading out to travel with her new beau, Greg Hunt (Jon Gries). The two are now married; however, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in their relationship. In the trailer, Greg complains to Tanya about bringing her assistant on their vacation. (Hayley Lu Richardson portrays her assistant, Portia).

While Greg is upset about the plus-one on their trip, Tanya believes he is having an affair. Later in the trailer, she informs Quentin (Tom Hollander) that there’s “been a series of very bad decisions.”

“You’ve had very bad luck,” Quentin responds. “The good thing about luck is that it can always change.”

Although Tanya suspects Greg of cheating, the most we see in the trailer is the man speaking privately on the phone. As usual, it looks like Tanya overthinks an easily explained situation causing herself more stress. We guess she continues her lavish, wealthy lifestyle creating problems that aren’t even there while overlooking those who need her help. (Flashback to Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda believing Tanya might invest in her dream).

The three-generation family is hiding many secrets in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2

Three generations of the Di Grasso family visit The White Lotus Sicily resort in Italy in season 2. It may sound “like a fun boys trip,” but it’s far from innocent.

“We’re on a family vacation right now and it’s just the three of us because all the women in our family hate you,” Adam DiMarco’s character, Elbie, says to his father.

Meanwhile, the father, Michael Imperioli’s Dominic Di Grasso, hides many secrets. He explains to the resort manager, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) that women will be coming and going all week. Simona Tobasco and Beatrice Grannó portray Mia and Lucia, who leave Dominic’s room with cash in hand in one scene.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, and F. Murray Abraham | Fabio Lovino/HBO

“A man does what he has to do, but you keep it tight,” the eldest Di Grasso, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), tells Dominic. “If you’re sloppy, it’s like you’re rubbing her face in it.”

Although Bert informs his son, Dominic, to keep his transgressions under wraps, it’s evident that the statement applies to many of the vacationers. Then there’s Elbie, who reminds us of Quinn Mossbacher (Fred Hechinger) from season 1.

The double daters have a wild love circle

Meanwhile, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) double date on vacation with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron Babcock (Theo James). However, in The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 trailer, the two couples have their fair share of issues. Arrogant husband Cameron planned the trip with his shy old college roommate Ethan — who is the opposite of him.

Ethan is a tech genius who recently sold his company, making him a millionaire. Harper questions Cameron’s motives for inviting them on vacation only because Ethan is rich now. Meanwhile, Cameron believes Ethan regrets marrying a “dud,” now that he’s wealthy. He’s ready to show his old (and now rich) friend a seductively good time.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahey | Fabio Lovino/ HBO

Cameron flirts with nearly everyone, winking at women as he follows his wife to their table at dinner. So it’s not surprising that he and Ethan meet up with Dominic’s two locals, Mia and Lucia, for some fun. Their evening involves “Lady Molly,” (which is another name for ecstasy). Ethan seems worried about the encounter, but Cameron is more than willing. While Ethan throws back shots and falls haphazardly into the pool, Cameron is sexually entangled with a woman in the water.

Infidelity is apparent everywhere, but does it catch up to them? Ethan’s wife seems suspicious of what happened that evening without her.

“There’s interesting stuff between Daphne and Ethan, and Harper and Daphne, and Harper and Cameron too — there’s a whole spider diagram between these four, these two pairs, to look forward to,” Sharpe told EW.

Who dies in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2? Here’s who we can rule out

Although there’s no way to know who dies in the next installment of The White Lotus, we can analyze the extended trailer for clues. Although Ethan looks intoxicated when he falls in the pool, his wife asks him, “What happened last night,” in another scene. He’s likely not the one who is carried out in a body bag in the trailer.

In another scene, Ethan has Cameron in a headlock and shoves him under the water. While this looks dangerous, it’s probably another red herring. From EW’s interview with the cast, it’s apparent that Cameron and Daphne have an open relationship, but it doesn’t sound like Ethan and Harper feel the same. The headlock is probably because Cameron threatened to tell Ethan’s wife about their wild evening. We don’t believe Cameron is the one who dies, either.

The resort manager doesn’t play a significant role in The White Lotus Season 2 trailer (like Armond in season 1), so it’s probably not her either. Someone holds a gun in the last few moments of the trailer, but that’s the only other clue we have as to who dies. We’ll have to wait and see.

The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 hits HBO on Oct. 30, 2022.

