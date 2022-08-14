‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premieres in October 2022, Still No Official Release Date

TL;DR:

The White Lotus Season 2 has a release date window of October 2022.

HBO has not announced an exact premiere date for The White Lotus Season 2 yet.

Jennifer Coolidge will return for season 2, which follows a new group of vacationers.

The White Lotus took the world by storm when it aired on HBO back in 2021, and the series will return for another outing later this year. Although HBO has yet to reveal the official premiere date for The White Lotus Season 2, an October 2022 release window was recently confirmed. And we can expect Mike White to introduce an all-new adventure with a different group of vacationers during the coming episodes. With any luck, they’ll debut early this October.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 premieres in October 2022

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 to Premiere in October (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/grmarhSpzk — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022

That’s right, fans finally have an update on The White Lotus Season 2. According to Variety, its release date will fall somewhere in October 2022. That’s a little more than a year after season 1’s premiere, which aired on July 11, 2021.

The second batch of episodes was confirmed ahead of The White Lotus Season 1’s finale, with WarnerMedia revealing that Mike White would return to craft a new story. This time, fans will venture outside of Hawaii and visit a White Lotus resort in Italy. They’ll follow a different group of vacationers, all of whom will hopefully be as eccentric as the characters from season 1.

Per Town & Country Magazine, production on season 2 wrapped in July. An October release date window suggests the creative team is turning things around quickly. But do we actually have a premiere date for The White Lotus Season 2?

We may have a release date window for The White Lotus Season 2, but HBO has yet to drop a specific premiere date. As such, fans will have to wait before marking their calendars.

If Variety’s reports of an October debut are correct, HBO should be announcing an official release date any day now. After all, the fall 2022 television season is rapidly approaching. And the return of The White Lotus will ensure it’s a good one.

What we can expect when ‘The White Lotus’ returns

Although The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t have an official premiere date, fans can start gearing up for the next batch of episodes. What exactly do we know about them so far?

The next chapter will see Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, the wealthy widow from The White Lotus Season 1. Coolidge is joined by Jon Gries, who will return as Tanya’s beau, Greg. The pair can be seen touring Italy together in HBO’s recent promo, which teases projects coming out during the remainder of 2022.

In addition to Coolidge and Gries, a number of other cast members have been confirmed for season 2. Per TVLine, here’s who else we’ll see in the new episodes of The White Lotus:

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Adam DiMarco as Albie

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Tom Hollander as Quentin

Theo James as Cameron Babcock

Meghann Fahey as Cameron Babcock

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

Beatrice Grannó – Role TBA

Simona Tabasco – Role TBA

With that list of talent, it’s probably safe to assume The White Lotus Season 2 will rival the show’s first outing. Fans will have to wait to know for sure. Fortunately, it sounds like the wait for new episodes won’t be long.

Stay tuned for more updates about The White Lotus‘ return this fall.

