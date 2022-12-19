‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Already Has a Theme, Shares Mike White

Mike White‘s dramedy The White Lotus was meant to be a limited series. But due to its popularity and acclaim, the HBO series was renewed for a second season — and now a third. The first two installments centered on power dynamics, money, and sexual politics. And White says he has a whole new theme in mind for The White Lotus Season 3.

‘The White Lotus’ Seasons 1 and 2 had different themes

So far, each season of The White Lotus has followed a different set of vacationers — except for Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya McQuoid and Jon Gries’ Greg who reprised their roles for season 2. And as White told Deadline, they each featured locations that reflected the season’s theme.

For season 1, which is set in Maui, the writer/director wanted to explore “how money impacts even intimate relationships; the idea built out to the rest of the storylines. Who has the money can impact every kind of relationship, employees to guests.”

For season 2, White took the show to Sicily to explore the sexual dynamics of relationships. “It definitely feels like White Lotus; the theme is different,” White said. “It’s not about power dynamics, more men and women and sexual politics.”

Mike White has a new theme for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

The White Lotus Season 2 finale aired on Dec. 11. And after that thrilling end, fans are excited to see what stories White explores next season. Luckily, in the Unpacking featurette for the finale, the Emmy winner revealed what theme he has in mind for The White Lotus Season 3.

“The first season highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said. “I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it would be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

White didn’t reveal where he plans to take the show for season 3. But if he sticks with his Eastern religion theme, there are several exotic countries he could feature including India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Mike White hints he might bring back some season 2 characters and storylines for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Along with the theme, White has some ideas about who might be back for season 3 of The White Lotus. When talking to Esquire, the showrunner revealed that he’d like to work with Michael Imperioli again and further explore his character’s relationships.

“Who knows? Maybe there’ll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife, and they patch it all up!” he teased.

In the post-episode featurette, White suggested he may tie up some of the loose ends left after Tanya’s death. And he hinted that he might bring Gries and Haley Lu Richardson back as Greg and Portia.

“I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya’s death, it’s possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there’s gotta be somebody who’s gonna track it back down to Greg,” White explained. “But maybe you’ll have to wait to find out what happens.”