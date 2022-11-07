‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 2, ‘Italian Dream’ Recap and Ending Explained

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 2, “Italian Dream,” viewers watch as the resort guests become entangled with each other and the infidelity bubbles beneath the surface. Cameron (Theo James) flirts with Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Although Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries) have a magical day, he’s hiding something dramatic. Here’s our take on what happened in episode 2 of The White Lotus: Sicily and what that ending of the HBO drama really means.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’: Tanya and Greg reenact a 1960s film starring Monica Vitti

Tanya describes her perfect day in Italy to Greg, and he complies. Tanya pretends to be the famous Italian actor Monica Vitti and rides through the countryside on a Vespa with Greg. However, Tanya finds out about his ulterior motives at dinner that evening. Greg tried to give Tanya a perfect day before he leaves for a business trip to Denver, Colorado.

When Tanya attempts to convince Greg not to go, he throws it in her face that they have a prenup. If things go South with Tanya, he can’t quit his job because he needs his career. Viewers also discover that Tanya has half a billion dollars and that her father was “a perv and committed suicide.”

The Ethan and Harper versus Daphne and Cameron dynamic gets weirder

Creator and director Mike White continues to portray the extreme differences between the two couples in The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 2. Ethan (Will Sharpe) wakes up early for a lone run and then masturbates, while Harper arises alone and heads to breakfast solo. Meanwhile, Cameron and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) cuddle and head to breakfast together.

Cameron shows a different side when he screams at a customer service representative about his luggage. Meanwhile, Daphne insists to Harper that they never fight and he would never freak out on her.

After breakfast, Harper walks in on Ethan taking care of business, so she offers help. But he declines. Ethan points out that Harper is threatened by Cameron and Daphne.

Later, Cameron asks about their recent influx of money, but Harper says nothing has changed because they aren’t materialistic. While in the water, Cameron grabs Harper’s foot and insists he wants her to like him. There’s an interaction in every episode of Cameron trying to get closer to Harper. But her wall is hard to crack.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’: Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller | Fabio Lovino/HBO

When the two couples are alone, Harper apologizes to Ethan for being a shrew. But Ethan believes Cameron and Daphne are larping (putting on a show). Meanwhile, Cameron complains that Harper is a pill, and Daphne says she could cut off Cameron’s balls if she wanted to. When behind closed doors, Daphne and Cameron aren’t any different, but there are unspoken things going on in their relationship.

Portia and Albie grow closer in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 2

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 2, Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), is immediately stressed when Tanya walks into breakfast with Greg. So she finds Albie (Adam DiMarco) to sit with. Albie’s grandfather, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), insists that Portia join the three men on their excursion for the day.

Later, Portia and Albie have dinner together, and he opens up about his family. Albie says his father has cheated on his mom a lot, and he recently got caught. His sister is pissed, but Albie insists he’s the peacemaker. “I don’t want to be like my dad.”

‘The White Lotus’ stars Haley Lu Richardson as Portia | Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Portia wants to have fun, but Albie says his standards should be higher.

“I seem to be attracted to pretty wounded birds,” Albie says.

Even though Portia is the exact description of who he is attracted to, Albie kisses Portia and asks to hang out tomorrow. They seem like an innocent pair, but something’s bound to change that. We know things aren’t that simple in The White Lotus.

Bert and Dominic discuss infidelity and get nowhere

Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) adds Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) to his room and his father, Bert’s room. The resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), tries to make it difficult for him, but he persists. The two women charge a hefty amount of clothing to the room and get drunk.

In a private conversation, Bert complains to Dom that his granddaughter isn’t in Sicily with them and downplays Dom’s transgressions. Bert believes that Dom’s only mistake is getting caught cheating. He claims his affairs were a peccadillo (a minor, relatively unimportant offense), but Dom’s sloppy and ended up in trouble.

To reconcile his marriage and not turn into his father, Dom attempts to turn down Lucia that evening. He admits he has a sexual addiction and compulsion problem. However, Mia brings in Lucia, and Dom gives in incredibly quickly. Meanwhile, Bert watches TV in the room next door.

“In Sicily, women are more dangerous than shotguns,” the subtitles on Bert’s TV screen reads.

Dom still cheats on his wife again despite his conversation with his father. It turns out that it’s not easy for him to change his ways.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 2 ending explained

The second installment of The White Lotus: Sicily ends on a cliffhanger. That evening, Greg speaks to someone he loves in the middle of the night via a secretive phone call on the terrace.

“Yeah, she’s clueless as usual,” Greg tells the unknown caller. “I’ll be home tomorrow. I’ll give you a call when I get in. Yeah, I love you too.”

Although the caller might be someone Greg loves platonically, it isn’t an innocent phone call. Greg’s hiding something, and Tanya isn’t as “clueless” as he might think. We think Greg has another lover and the pair have an elaborate scheme to get their hands on Tanya’s fortune. Greg wants Tanya to know that he’s upset about the prenup in hopes that she’ll change it somehow.

Who dies in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’?

After The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 2, viewers aren’t any closer to discovering who dies on vacation. Tanya’s incredibly upset with Greg, and at the same time, she’s suspicious. He’s hiding something, and when she finds out, we think she could retaliate like the story about the Testa di Moro statues all over the resort. Does Tanya lose it and kill Greg? It’s a possibility. Keep watching to find out.

The White Lotus: Sicily airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO until the season finale on Dec. 11, 2022.