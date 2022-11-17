‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3, ‘Bull Elephants’ Recap and Ending Explained

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 3, “Bull Elephants,” things hit a pinnacle of drama. Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) have an eventful evening while their wives are away. Meanwhile, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) admits to Harper (Aubrey Plaza) that she knows Cameron cheated at least once. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) pulls Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) back into her clutches now that Greg (Jon Gries) is gone. And Dom (Michael Imperioli) attempts to defend The Godfather. Here’s our take on what happened in episode 3 of The White Lotus: Sicily and what that ending of the HBO drama really means.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’: Michael Imperioli defends ‘The Godfather’

Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) wakes up with Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) in his room. Then his father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham) sees the women leaving with cash in hand. Bert asks Dom about the women, but Dom denies knowing them and insists that Bert not tell Albie anything. Meanwhile, Bert invited Portia along on the tour of The Godfather filming locations.

The best scene so far might be Imperioli’s character, Dom, attempting to defend The Godfather while his son tears it down claiming it’s everything that’s wrong with the patriarchy. Dom finally stands his ground with Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) later, insisting that he cannot meet up the remainder of the week. Dom wants to change and insists to his son, Albie, that he can. It remains to be seen.

While the women are away, the men will play

Meanwhile, Harper is ready for the after run in a sexy outfit. She tells Ethan that she’s going to be the life of the party with their new friends. So, she agrees to travel to Nono with Daphne

while Ethan and Cameron go jet skiing. Little did Harper know that Daphne booked the place for the night. She says Cameron does what he wants all the time anyway.

Meanwhile, Cameron congratulates Ethan on his success. He also suggests Ethan comes into the office to meet the guys.

In Nono, Harper feels like every guy is looking at her while she walks around town. They stay in the palazzo and Harper asks if Cameron ever cheated. Daphne says yes one time that she knows. That’s why she does what she wants, so she’s not resentful.

Tanya gets news from a fortune teller in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3

The lovers’ quarrel continues between Tanya and Greg. Tanya gives dirty looks while Greg gets ready for his business trip. She tells him that he needs to find another job. Tanya found doctors to save Greg but he still sucks at marriage. This is his fourth.

After Greg departs, Tanya asks the resort manager, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), for a fortune teller.

Meanwhile, Albie (Adam DiMarco) finds Portia at breakfast and says he would have loved to keep hanging out last night. They make plans to meet up later. However, Tanya destroys those dreams.

Tanya and Portia talk to the fortune teller. Tanya makes Portia leave the room. She asks if her marriage is going to last.

“The cards say your husband is in love with someone else”

Then Tanya kicks the fortune teller out, and Portia tries to leave but Tanya makes her stay on the couch.

Cameron and Ethan ‘party’ with Mia and Lucia in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3

Simona Tabasco in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Like viewers saw in The White Lotus: Sicily trailer, Cameron and Ethan party with local girls, Mia and Lucia. Their evening involves “Lady Molly,” (which is another name for ecstasy). Ethan seems worried about the encounter, but Cameron is more than willing. They all fall into the pool together. As Ethan submerges himself underwater, viewers get a glimpse of the ocean. Does Ethan drown in the sea?

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3 ending explained

In the last few minutes of The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 3, Cameron has sex with Lucia in Ethan’s room. Ethan lets Mia kiss him but shakes his head to anything further. The scene ends as Ethan watches Cameron cheat on his wife with Lucia. However, he’s barely coherent after the drugs and alcohol that evening. Meanwhile, Harper repeatedly calls Ethan, but her husband’s phone heads right to voicemail.

Harper is worried about Ethan spending time with Cameron, who she found out cheats on his wife. There’s bound to be repercussions from this evening. Ethan isn’t the type to lie to his wife, so he’s likely to tell her. The question is whether Harper will tell Daphne or if the stay-at-home mom even cares. She evidently made her peace with her cheating husband and chose to stay.

Did the ocean scene indicate that Ethan might be one of the guests who dies at the end of the vacation? Maybe?

The White Lotus: Sicily airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO until the season finale on Dec. 11, 2022.

