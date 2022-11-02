‘The White Lotus: Sicily’: Did Laura Dern Really Make a Cameo in Episode 1?

In addition to Mike White’s former Survivor tribemates joining the HBO series, there’s a rumor circulating that Laura Dern made a cameo in The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2. Many viewers believe that White’s colleague from Enlightened was the scorned wife on the phone with Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli). Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to HBO to determine if the rumors were true.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’: Who is Dominic’s soon-to-be ex-wife?

Early in The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 1, viewers find out that Dominic, Albie (Adam DiMarco), and Bert (F. Murray Abraham) did not plan to vacation alone. Instead, their entire family planned the trip together. But Dom did something to anger the group’s females, leaving the three men to vacation alone. We get more context when Dom attempts to call his wife and apologize.

Dom informs his wife, Abby, that they’ve arrived in Sicily safely. He also tells her that he misses her and wishes she was there.

“OK, whatever Dom. Just **** off,” Abby replies.

Then the pair discuss why their daughter, Kara, is upset with Dom. Abby insists she’s not getting involved, but Dom suggests that she shouldn’t tell their daughter about everything. But Abby replies with a long string of expletives.

“I have nothing to be ashamed of, and I’m honest,” Abby adds. “I don’t keep ****ing secrets from my family. You should try it sometimes.”

When Dom tries to insist that Albie is here in Sicily, so he’s not mad, Abby counters with the fact that Albie is a “sweet and sensitive young man.”

The mysterious woman on the phone gives off Renata Klein (Big Little Lies) vibes with her screaming. It’s similar to how Renata flips out at Gordon for losing all their money. But is the voice of Abby truly Laura Dern?

Laura Dern makes a cameo in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to HBO, and the streaming giant’s publicity team confirmed that Laura Dern is the voice of Dom’s estranged wife in The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 1. However, they did not wish to offer additional comments on the surprise cameo.

The character Dern plays in Mike White’s latest installment of the drama is very similar to Renata in Big Little Lies.

Will Laura Dern appear in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’?

Laura Dern and writer-producer Mike White attend HBO’s Official After Party for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Going forward, in upcoming The White Lotus: Sicily episodes, viewers want to know if Laura Dern could come to Sicily in person. It doesn’t seem likely, considering how upset she is with Dom. But, Mike White loves to work in surprises, and he did reflect that fans will never be able to predict what happens. So, it’s not out of the question that Dern makes a surprise appearance — maybe to cut off her cheating husband’s head?

The White Lotus: Sicily airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO until the season finale on Dec. 11, 2022.