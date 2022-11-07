‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

We are two episodes into The White Lotus: Sicily on HBO and cannot wait until episode 3, “Bull Elephants,” but how long is the wait? Episode 2 delved into the lives of the resort guests on day 2 of their luxurious vacation at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. That cliffhanger between Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries) indicated a massive secret, and we can’t wait to find out more details. So, when does The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 Episode 3 hit HBO?

The White Lotus: Sicily returns to HBO for episode 3, “Bull Elephants,” on Nov. 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET. The comedic drama is exclusive to HBO and HBO Max, so viewers will need a subscription to watch. Like House of the Dragon, The White Lotus: Sicily drops new episodes every Sunday night until the finale on Dec. 11, 2022.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Every Time They Mention Death in Episode 1 Might Foreshadow Who Dies

A recap of what happened in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 2

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 2, “Italian Dream,” Greg offers to fulfill Tanya’s dream of becoming famous Italian actor Monica Vitti and riding through the countryside on a Vespa with Greg. However, they end the evening in a fight because Greg reveals he’s leaving on a business trip the following day. But the shocker is when Tanya wakes up in the middle of the night and finds Greg talking to a mysterious caller, who he says, “I love you,” to and plans to see the next day.

The two couples traveling together continued to get to know each other. Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) had another flirty altercation with Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza). He snuck up on her in the ocean and grabbed her foot. Then Cameron insisted he wanted Harper to like him. (Does he mean in a sexual way? Maybe). Meanwhile, viewers find out that Cameron and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) love to cuddle and never fight because he gives in to anything she wants.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Opening Credits — What They Say About Each Character: An Analysis

After a conversation with his father, Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) vows to stop his obsession with sex. However, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) quickly changes his mind when she brings Mia (Beatrice Granno) along for the evening. The girls spend the day charging alcohol and clothing to Dom’s room, and they want to repay him.

Albie Di Grasso developed feelings for Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), and the pair made plans to get together again. Meanwhile, Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham) told his son, Dom, to keep his transgressions under closer wraps. So, he encouraged his son to continue having affairs but to do better and keep them a secret.

Predictions for ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 3, we know that Greg leaves for Denver, Colorado. Tanya will instantly call for her overwhelmed assistant, Portia, to return to her side. We predict that might interrupt Portia’s new developing relationship with Albie. Since Greg won’t be in the picture for a few days, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see what his secret is.

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan | Fabio Lovino/HBO

“After promising to have a more positive attitude, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) gets looped into a side excursion with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) – leaving Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron (Theo James) behind for some bro time. On her own for two days, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) seeks advice from a local tarot reader and summons Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) back from sightseeing with the Di Grassos. Later, Albie (Adam DiMarco) questions whether his father truly respects women,” the HBO synopsis for episode 3 reads.

Meanwhile, predict that Cameron will continue to pursue Harper in his strange way. Hopefully, viewers will determine whether Cameron and Daphne’s relationship is real or they are putting on a show. We know from the trailer that Mia and Lucia end up getting high with Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) and Cameron, so that’s bound to happen while the girls are away. Do the two men cheat on their wives with the Italian locals? It looks very likely in The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 3.

The White Lotus: Sicily airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO until the season finale on Dec. 11, 2022.