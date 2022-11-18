‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

We are three episodes into The White Lotus: Sicily on HBO and cannot wait until episode 4, “In the Sandbox,” but how long is the wait? Episode 3 delved into the lives of the resort guests on day 3 of their exotic vacation at San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) had an eventful evening while their wives were away. Now there’s a massive secret hanging between the two couples and we can’t wait to find out whether Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne (Megann Fahy) find out about all the infidelity. So, when does The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 Episode 4 hit HBO?

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’: Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, and Will Sharpe | Fabio Lovino/ HBO

The White Lotus: Sicily returns to HBO for episode 4, “In the Sandbox,” on Nov. 20, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET. The comedic drama is exclusive to HBO and HBO Max, so viewers will need a subscription to watch. Like House of the Dragon, The White Lotus: Sicily drops new episodes every Sunday night until the finale on Dec. 11, 2022.

A recap of what happened in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 3, Dom (Michael Imperiolli) finally stood his ground with Mia (Beatrice Granno) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco). He insisted he cannot meet up the remainder of the week. Dom wants to change and insists to his son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), that he can. It remains to be seen.

Instead of spending time with Dom, Mia and Lucia latched onto Ethan and Cameron. They consumed drugs and alcohol together in an evening that ended in cheating. Mia and Ethan kissed until he quietly shook his head, “no.” However, Cameron and Lucia had sex on Ethan’s couch, in his hotel room. We know that’s going to come into play later. Will Harper and Daphne find out what happened?

Meanwhile, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) received news from a fortune teller that her husband is in love with someone else. In episode 2, viewers overheard Greg (Jon Gries) tell someone else that he loves them, so it seems accurate.

Predictions for ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 4, ‘In the Sandbox’

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 4 trailer, Cameron awakens to both Mia and Lucia in his bed. He offers the women $1800, but Mia insists that is not enough money. Cameron assures her that he will get her the remainder of the money.

Meanwhile, Mia contemplates sleeping with the piano player because she wants to sing. Lucia fears that she’s created a monster.

At breakfast, Cameron tells Daphne and Harper that Ethan tore up the dance floor. They admit they drank a lot of booze. Viewers can tell by the expression on Harper’s face that she is appalled at what her husband did while she was away. We predict that Harper and Ethan are going to have a heated argument about what happened, and Ethan will probably throw Cameron under the bus to save himself.

We also predict that Mia and Lucia are going to interfere with Cameron and Ethan’s marriages unless they get their money.

Also, in the trailer, viewers finally see that Tanya meets Quentin (Tom Hollander). He’s an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall). What trouble might Tanya get into while her husband is away? We’re about to find out when The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 4 returns on Nov. 20, 2022.

The White Lotus: Sicily airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO until the season finale on Dec. 11, 2022.