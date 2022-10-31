‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Opening Credits — What They Say About Each Character: An Analysis

In The White Lotus Season 1 on HBO, the opening credits symbolized something unique about each character, so we suspect Mike White intentionally did it again in The White Lotus: Sicily. In the first installment, the most obvious connection was Steve Zahn’s name next to a fruit that resembled male genitalia. His character Mark Mossbacher worried about testicular cancer. Other references required more analysis. It seems that White sprinkled a few Easter eggs in the opening credits for season 2, also. Take a look at what we think they indicate about each of the new characters and who might die in The White Lotus: Sicily.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 1, “Ciao.”]

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ opening credits: F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli

F. Murray Abraham portrays Bert Di Grasso, Dominic’s elderly father, and Albie’s grandfather. His credit is next to a scene of a man taking his hat off and paying a compliment to a woman. This one is already spot on with Murray Abraham’s character in The White Lotus: Sicily. Throughout the first episode, Bert pays compliments to every woman he encounters and attempts to flirt with all of them, to his family’s dismay. One intriguing thing about his credit is that a woman is spying on him in the background. This might come into play later in the season.

Meanwhile, Michael Imperioli’s opening credit in The White Lotus: Sicily is next to a scene of a graveling man. He has his head down on the ground while the woman tosses a necklace into the sea. She looks furious despite the man’s plea for forgiveness. Imperioli’s character, Dominic, might ask for forgiveness from his wife, who we learn in episode 1 that he has wronged in some way.

Jennifer Coolidge’s opening credit portrays an unhappy woman

In the opening credits of The White Lotus: Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge’s credit is placed between a primate on a chain and a sad woman standing on a balcony. Tanya obviously portrays the lady in the new installment who is unhappy with herself and her life. Episode 1 shows that the honeymoon period is over between her and Greg (Jon Gries). He’s demeaning to her, and she sadly takes it. Is Greg the one feeling chained up by his relationship with Tanya?

Jon Gries’ opening credit scene is of a man riding on a donkey with a woman on the back. At first glance, this could symbolize Greg taking Tanya for a ride on a moped, like in The White Lotus: Sicily trailer. However, we’re sure it has some deeper meaning. Since we know from the previews that Tanya suspects Greg is cheating on her, the donkey could symbolize peace. Does Greg admit to an affair and then ask for forgiveness and harmony between them? We’ll have to watch more episodes to find out.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya and Jon Gries as Greg | HBO

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2

In The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 1, Adam DiMarco portrays a recent college graduate, Elbie, traveling with his father and grandfather. His opening credit is near a young man carrying a lot of weight while a woman looks up at him. It’s easy to see after the first episode that Elbie carries the weight of his father and grandfather’s transgressions. His mother and father are on the verge of divorce over what Dominic did. Is everything weighing Elbie down like in the photo? Probably.

By the pool, Elbie meets Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), who complains that she can’t stand Tanya, who has half a million dollars and is still miserable. Elbie asks if she’s OK, and they get to know each other a little. It looks like these two end up finding solace in each other. Is Portia the one looking up at Elbie in the opening credits? It’s possible.

Richardson’s credit is next to another woman sitting on the ground with a bag as Portia appears on the boat to Sicily. Her character seems upset and unhappy with herself, like the woman near her name in the opening credits.

Meghann Fahy is the innocent one

In The White Lotus: Sicily, Meghann Fahy portrays Cameron’s wife, Daphne. She’s a stay-at-home mom, so that’s probably the reason her credit is next to two naked babies. However, it also looks like she’s innocent in the opening scene of episode 1. Daphne finds a body in the water, so it appears she has nothing to do with the multiple deaths. Her credit is next to two young children who also represent innocence. They represent her character perfectly, as she’s also naive and doesn’t follow what’s happening in the world around her.

Theo James portrays Daphne’s husband, Cameron. His opening credit is not with a woman but a giant statue of an arrogant naked man. It also seems to fit his character as the overconfident husband.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan | HBO

Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe’s opening credits fit their characters

Aubrey Plaza’s credit is next to two birds — one is attacking the other, pecking at its feathers. Since her character, Harper, seems annoyed by the other couple, it’s no surprise that she’s attacking someone. Her whole personality in the first episode is hostile, so the credit fits her so far.

Meanwhile, Will Sharpe’s opening credit is next to a man holding a basket of something, offering it to the woman in front of him. The man looks beneath the woman — which could symbolize Harper and Ethan’s relationship.

Does the opening credits of ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ indicate who dies?

Beatrice Grannò portrays a local Italian girl, Mia, in The White Lotus: Sicily and her credit is next to a centaur with large breasts and beautiful wings. Mia wants to pursue a career in music, but she ends up participating in her friend Lucia’s escorting.

On the other hand, Simona Tabasco’s credit is next to a spotted cat carrying a dead bird in its mouth. Could this mean that Lucia kills Plaza’s character — Harper (the bird)? In the previews, we learned that Ethan and Cameron have “fun” with Mia and Lucia. Could something happen between Harper’s husband, Ethan, and Lucia? It could cause an altercation between Lucia and Harper. Does that lead to Harper’s death? It could! We’ll have to watch more to find out.

Other opening credits in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’

A group of four men surrounds Tom Hollander’s name. He has his arm around one man, who looks somber while pointing to another. Hollander portrays Quentin as an English ex-pat traveling with his friends and nephew. Meanwhile, Leo Woodall’s opening credit is next to a man looking inferior next to another man who stands over him. He plays Quentin’s nephew, Jack. However, the pair are not in the first episode to analyze what symbolism might be apparent in the opening credits.

Lastly, Sabrina Impacciatore’s opening credit scene is of a woman pointing to a set of two people cuddling. As the resort manager, she looks like she’s giving orders, like in her role in The White Lotus: Sicily. No real surprises there.

The White Lotus: Sicily premiered on HBO on Oct. 30, 2022, with the first episode. Subsequent episodes drop to HBO weekly, with episode 2 hitting the streamer on Nov. 6.