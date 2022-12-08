‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Changes Ciri’s Ancestry Origin With Éile’s Ending Story

The prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will explore the many unanswered backstory questions of the fantasy universe. The Netflix series will be a precursor to how the world in The Witcher was created and what led to the Conjunction of Spheres when elves reign supreme. A recent interview with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich reveals The Witcher: Blood Origin will make a few tweaks to Ciri’s earliest ancestry and the origins of her powers.

Éile in ‘The Witcher Blood Origin’ will be connected to Ciri’s lineage | via Netflix

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 reveals Ciri is of Elder blood

In the series’ first season, Ciri is hunted by Nilfgaard for unknown reasons. But her grandmother, the Queen of Cintra, is aware of something Ciri is not and sends her away to find Geralt of Rivia. Fans learn that Ciri is far more powerful than anyone expected when she breaks a monolith outside the kingdom with her scream.

The mystery of her powers is revealed in The Witcher Season 2. As Geralt takes her to Kaer Morhen for safekeeping, bits and pieces of her lineage come to light. During her training, Vesemir realizes Feainnewedd has grown wherever Ciri’s blood was spilled. Triss reveals the flower only grows with Elder blood. But she finds it impossible as Elder blood was wiped from the continent years ago.

Vesemir reveals Elder blood was used to create the first witcher mutagen. To test their theory, they use Ciri’s blood to make the mutagen, which is successful. To further prove Ciri’s Elder blood lineage, Triss ventures into her mind. Fans learn why Pavetta and Duny left Cintra.

Ciri’s subconscious also reveals an elven woman surrounded by the flower holding a baby. Later in The Wicher Season 2, Istredd studies the monoliths for Geralt and learns from Codringher and Fenn of Lara Dorren, an elven warrior created to stop the humans. Lara Dorren is supposedly Ciri’s oldest ancestor, but The Witcher: Blood Origin will change it.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will have Éile pregnant and lead to Ciri’s ancestry

The reveal of Lara Dorren in The Witcher Season 2 is a big deal in uncovering Ciri’s great powers. Lara Dorren was a sorceress and warrior created to stop humans from destroying the elves. But she fell in love with a human warrior and had a child after the Conjunction of Sphere. She then cursed humanity, and her prophecy implied that Ciri would give back power to the elves.

According to the second season, Lara Dorren is Ciri’s oldest ancestor, but Hissirch reveals The Witcher: Blood Origin changes it. As fans know, the story of the prequel series does not exist in the original books. It was created to help flesh out the mysteries of The Witcher. According to Redanian Intelligence, Hissirch revealed in an interview with naEKRANIEpl that Eilie would start Ciri’s grand lineage.

“Eile’s pregnant at the end, and we know that’s part of Ithlinne’s prophecy that there is a seed in her that will eventually lead to someone important in The Witcher world,” explained Hissrich. Ithlinne’s prophecy ready that “the era of the sword and axe is nigh” and the world will “be reborn of Elder Blood, of Hen Ichaer, of the seed that has been sown. A seed which will not sprout but burst into flame.”

From The Witcher: Blood Origin trailers, it is evident that Éile falls in love with Fjall. The prophecy could be speaking of them as Fjall’s weapon is an ax, and Éile’s are knives and a sword. The birth of their child starts the lineage that will lead to Ciri and her elven bloodline.

How will ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ change the original series?

Based on the original series, Lara Dorren has more relevance to Ciri than Éile. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a fabricated storyline based on events in the original book series. With Éile being pregnant and Ithlinne’s prophecy, it only serves as a small sliver of backstory to the bigger picture. After all, Lara Dorren’s story takes place after the Conjunction of Spheres and the supposed events of the prequel series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will help explain why the elven race is hunted in the original series. In reality, they were once powerful rulers greater than humans. Fans will also get backstories into monoliths, their connection to elves, and why Ciri controls them.

But moving forward with The Witcher Season 3, fans still have to watch Ciri, Geralt and Yennefer uncover more of Ciri’s lineage connected to Lara Dorren, and not necessarily Éile.

