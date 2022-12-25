‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Syndril’s Heroic Action Led to the Conjunction of the Spheres

The Witcher prequel series by Decal De Barra takes fans 1200 years into the past before humans and monsters roamed the Earth, and the elven race was supreme. The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals many answers to the mysteries of the original series, especially what led to the Conjunction of the Spheres and how Syndril (Zach Wyatt) is connected. The pinnacle moment led to worlds colliding and the creation of witchers, monsters, and the series fans now know.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.]

Zach Wyatt as Syndril in ‘The Witcher Blood Origin’ | via Netflix

Xin’trea and other kingdoms are betrayed by their own in the prequel

The crux of the storyline’s turmoil begins because Merwyn (Mirren Mack), Chief Druid Balor (Lenny Henry), Captain Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy), and others betray their kingdom and set their plan in motion after the King of Xin’trea calls the other kingdoms to end the Thousand-year war. In reality, Merwyn works in cahoots with Balor to bring a monster from another realm through the monolith. They kill her brother and the leaders of the other kingdoms. She wants to become an empress to expand elven power to its former glory as Solryth did.

But Balor has another plan with Eredin. While Chief Sage, Balor has no power and respect being a lowborn. He has been secretly venturing through the monoliths to another world to speak with an unknown female voice who promises power. Meanwhile, Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain) was kicked out of the Dog Clan in The Witcher: Blood Origin. He soon meets Éile (Sophia Brown) in a remote town.

Éile sister finds her and wants her to return to the Raven Clan as the kingdoms will sign the treaty. Once hearing Ithlinne’s prophecy, she agrees, but they are ambushed by soldiers of all four kingdoms dressed as Pryshian soldiers. Fjall comes to her aid and finds the situation odd as his cousin also came to bring him back to Xin’trea.

The two warriors work together to uncover the truth and soon learn what Merwyn and the others have done. They have risen as a new monarch seeking power. Éile and Fjall want revenge for killing their clans. But The Witcher: Blood Origin also reveals Syndril, a celestial mage sibling, has been kept prisoner and the brains behind the monoliths.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ reveals Syndril worked with Balor to go to a new world

The seven warriors unite to venture to Xin’trea to stop Merwyn and Balor from wreaking havoc for elven kind. When Scian (Michelle Yeoh) is wounded, Callan (Huw Novelli) takes them to a healer. They soon meet Zacaré (Lizzie Annis) and her celestial twin, Syndril. But Fjall is familiar with Syndril and his work, the Book of Monoliths. With Scian healed, Syndril tearfully admits he dreamed of a new world, but once the gateway worked, they found a barren land.

He soon admits Balor aided him. But Syndril was afraid as the new world had a dark, unspeakable magic that was chaotic. Balor imprisoned Syndril, took his book, and lied that he had been lost in the other world. In truth, Syndril was forced to continue his work on the monoliths for Balor’s benefit. Syndril escaped and promised to destroy the monoliths and gateways in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Meet Syndril, a talented explorer who learns how to access other worlds. For better or worse… pic.twitter.com/z0YaNXY5o1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 7, 2022

The seven characters face a dilemma infiltrating Xin’trea. They need to destroy Balor’s beast, which leads Syndril and Zacaré to perform what will be known as the Trial of Grasses and the first prototype witcher in The Witcher: Blood Origin. They are successful and sneak their way into Xin’trea. While the others take care of the beast and Merwyn, Zacaré and Syndril go after Balor.

But Balor has given up what he loves most in the other world to the mysterious voice and now harnesses Chaos magic. Balor is too powerful, and Syndril tells Zacaré he has to merge his magic with the Chaos magic to destroy the monolith. But Syndril’s decision leads to the Conjunction of the Spheres in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Conjunction of Spheres occurs due to an explosion of two different magics in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Zacaré uses elemental magic to hold down Balor and her brother and connect them to the monolith. Powerful strings of magic connect Syndril and Balor to the black stone, but it leads to trouble. In his final act, Syndril presses his palm to the monolith, causing a surge of unforeseeable power. The wave of energy cracks the monolith but shoots into the sky.

Seanchaí (Mirren Mack) monologues, “With a final touch, the great mage shattered his greatest creation. Not realizing the energy released would shatter space and time itself. The fragile veils between the world had been ripped apart. Planes of existence began to cross. Skies warred with skies. Night fed upon day. Multiple worlds crossed through each other, scattering species like seeds as they merged.”

The event in The Witcher: Blood Origin is the Conjunction of the Spheres. Worlds merged between humans, elves, and monsters to create the world fans know in The Witcher. The Conjunction of the Spheres is the result of a heroic act by Syndril to save the elven race and stop evil.