‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Syndril Is the Key Behind the Monoliths and How Avallac’h Plays a Bigger Role

One of the greatest mysteries of The Witcher universe are the big and ominous monoliths scattered across the continent. In the Netflix series, they soon have a significant role as Istredd uncovers the truth about what they can do and how it connects to Ciri. The Witcher: Blood Origin takes it further and reveals how Syndril is the mastermind behind understanding them and how Avallac’h gets involved in the bigger picture.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.]

Character Avallac’h in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ | via Netflix

Syndril is a Xin’trean mage who discovered how the monoliths work in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

In the era of elven kind 1200 years ago, monoliths were also somewhat of a mystery, like in The Witcher. The prequel series does not explain the exact origins of the monoliths. But Netflix Tudum explains, “Syndril discovered that the ancient Dwarven monoliths buried underground could be used to open portals to other worlds.” The Witcher: Blood Origin answers part of the grand origins of the black monolith stones.

Fans will learn that Xin’trea was built on the ruins of the Dwarven kingdom after the arrival of the elven warrior Solryth and her conquest in The Witcher: Blood Origin. As the series progresses, fans see Chief Sage Balor able to access the monolith’s powers and open a gateway to another world. But none of it would have been possible without Syndril.

All the elite elves in Xin’trea know of Syndril’s research into the monoliths and his book about them in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Even Fjall is aware of his work when he meets him again in the woods. Syndril tells Fjall that he and Balor had worked in unison to use the monoliths to open gateways to a new world. A world with viable and endless resources. Instead, they found a barren land with a looming dark, chaotic energy.

Balor betrayed Syndril and lied that he was lost in the other world. From his cell, Syndril saw how they took his life’s work and used it for darkness. With Syndril’s book, Avallac’h tries to learn how to open the gateways. The Witcher: Blood Origin finale Syndril destroys the primary one in Xin’trea but was unaware of the power surge that would cause the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Avallac’h has Syndril’s monolith book in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ finale

Knowing Syndril was the sole academic on monoliths before the Conjunction of the Spheres, it leads to one question. In The Witcher: Blood Origin, Syndril developed a golden book that helps understand them and opens the gateways. While Syndril is outside Xin’trea, Merwyn and Avallac’h have the book.

After Xin’trea is infiltrated, what happens to it? In a post-credit scene, fans are transported back to a scene from The Witcher. Fans may recall the scene where a younger Ciri disguises herself to play in the local town. But as she plays, she feels a presence and looks off-camera. The scene shows Geralt there, but The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals another truth.

In the doorway is none other than Avallac’h. He is wearing the same outfit as in the prequel series, and Syndril’s Book of Monoliths is in his arms. Avallac’h looks the same age. He had discovered within Syndril’s book that the monoliths could be used to travel through time.

Avallac’h has a knowing smile as he looks at Ciri. This is likely because he is well aware of her powerful elder blood lineage and her powers. He will also know of the grand prophecy told by Ithlinne of one of the Lark’s seed singing the song that ends all time.

Who is Avallac’h in ‘The Witcher’ universe?

The Witcher: Blood Origin introduced Avallac’h, who plays a vital role in the original books and games. According to CBR, Avallac’h in The Witcher: Blood Origin is at the beginning stages of his story and has yet to be corrupted. He is introduced in The Tower of the Swallow when he tries to guide Geralt on a path away from Ciri.

But Avallac’h seems to know a lot about Ciri’s bloodline. He likely learns the truth after The Witcher: Blood Origin from Ithlinne’s prophecy and the reality of Eile’s baby. In the original books, Avallac’h becomes an antagonist, as he is after Ciri, and hopes to marry her to Eredin to breed a powerful heir.

The video games tell a slightly different story, and Avallac’h studies the multiple variations within Ciri’s bloodline. He also is the one to help Ciri fulfill her grand destiny. Fans will have to wait and see if The Witcher Season 3 will introduce Avallac’h.