‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, and More

Netflix won’t release The Witcher Season 3 until 2023, but fans will return to the Continent in a different series later this year. The Witcher: Blood Origin will serve as a prequel to the main show, depicting how Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) world came to look the way it does — and bringing fans on an all-new adventure with Michelle Yeoh in the leading role. So, when exactly is the release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin, and what do we know about the series so far?

Netflix is ending 2022 strong, with the release date of The Witcher: Blood Origin slated for Dec. 25. The series will consist of just four episodes, all of which will drop on that date. If they follow in the footsteps of other Netflix original series, they’ll arrive on the platform around 12 a.m. PST/3 a.m. EST.

Billed as a limited series, Blood Origin hails from creators Declan De Barra and Lauren S. Hissrich, both of whom also work on The Witcher. Hissrich is the showrunner for the original series, while De Barra has written for it. De Barra’s serving as showrunner for the prequel, and he explained why it’s only running for four episodes during an interview with Netflix:

“This felt like a two-part movie,” De Barra explained. “You never want to be watching a movie going, ‘I love this movie.’ And then you start to look at your watch going, ‘Oh, please end soon.’ I never wanted there to be any moment where we’re just stringing the audience along to have an episode.”

It’s a fair point, and it promises a well-constructed story to come. Of course, The Witcher: Blood Origin‘s impressive cast will also draw eyes when its release date arrives. What actors can we expect in the show, and who are they playing?

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ cast

When it comes to promotion for The Witcher: Blood Origin, much of the content teasing the prequel focuses on three characters: Scian, Éile, and Fjall. They’ll be brought to life by Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain, respectively. And Michelle Yeoh’s involvement, in particular, has generated a ton of hype for Blood Origin ahead of its release date.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Yeoh’s character is the last living member of the Ghost Clan of elves — and she’s on a quest to retrieve a blade that was taken from her people. It seems Éile and Fjall will accompany her on this journey.

Éile is a former member of the Raven Clan, the group of elves that takes Scian in after her people perish. Trained to guard the Raven Clan’s royal family, Éile winds up straying from the path outlined for her to become a musician. Meanwhile, Fjall serves as a guard in the Dog Clan. According to EW, he embarks on a similar revenge quest to Scian after losing someone he cares about.

In addition to the show’s main trio, Netflix has also announced several other actors and the characters they’ll be playing. Here’s who else is confirmed for the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin:

Mirren Mack as Empress Merwyn

Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Zach Wyatt as Syndril

Huw Novelli as Brother Death

Amy Murray as Fenrik

Nathaniel Curtis as Brían

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Minnie Driver in an unnamed guest role

Now that we know the release date and cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, let’s take a look at the series’ trailer.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer

The Witcher: Blood Origin sounds epic from its setup alone, but Netflix’s trailer for the prequel proves there’s plenty to look forward to come December. The footage features epic action sequences, magic, and a stunning but sorrowful song to set the mood.

You can check out the first look at The Witcher prequel above. But how many years before the original show does it take place?

When is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ set?

The Continent as you've never seen it before ⚔️ Dec 25. pic.twitter.com/MEiZFIpRI2 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 10, 2022

The Continent we see in The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer looks a lot different than the backdrop of The Witcher. So, how long before Geralt’s story does the prequel take place?

According to Netflix’s synopsis for the show, it’s set a whopping 1,200 years before Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer embark on their journeys. Blood Origin will even depict the creation of the very first Witcher. And it will explain the animosity between men and elves, something that continues into the main show.

Check out the full synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin below:

Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin will release in 2022, only on Netflix.

Needless to say, The Witcher: Blood Origin will offer far more world-building for fans of the franchise when its release date arrives. Don’t miss the limited series, which hits Netflix on Dec. 25.

