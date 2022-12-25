‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Release Time on Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin debuts on Netflix this December, ending the year with a look into the Continent’s past. The prequel digs into the Conjunction of the Spheres — the event that put humans, elves, and monsters all in one place — and the creation of the very first Witcher. Needless to say, it’s worth a watch for fans of the Netflix series. So, when is the release date and time for The Witcher Blood Origin? Here’s what we know.

Michelle Yeoh in ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ | Susie Allnutt/Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Netflix on Dec. 25, giving fans of the franchise something to do on Christmas (or in the days that follow). The four-part limited series will drop all of its installments at once, allowing subscribers to power through them in about four hours.

As for The Witcher: Blood Origin‘s release time on Netflix, it should hit the platform around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That’s when most Netflix originals become available, and The Witcher prequel will be no different.

Once it debuts, fans can enjoy a tale set 1200 years before Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) story. They’ll see how the current Continent was formed, as well as how Witchers were originally made.

Find Netflix’s synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin below:

“Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The Continent’s history will be brought to life by an impressive cast, many of whom fans will recognize. So, now that we know the release date and time for The Witcher: Blood Origin, which stars are in the prequel series?

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ cast

The cast give 10 reasons why you should watch The Witcher: Blood Origin… ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/3HzCuTsxlF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 24, 2022

Fans of The Witcher will meet a number of new characters when Blood Origin premieres on Netflix. The main trio — Éile, Scian, and Fjall — have gotten a lot of attention ahead of the show’s release. However, they’re three of seven characters embarking on a quest to avenge and free their people. And they’ll face several villains, each operating with their own goals in mind.

Per IMDb, the main cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin includes:

Sophia Brown as Éile/The Lark

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall

Lenny Henry as Balor

Mirren Mack as Merwyn

Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin

Huw Novelli as Brother Death

Francesca Mills as Meldof

Zach Wyatt as Syndril

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Nathaniel Curtis as Brían

Joey Batey as Jaskier

With talent like Yeoh and Brown headlining the cast, The Witcher: Blood Origin is bound to have compelling performances. Fans can get their first look at the actors (and their characters) in Netflix’s trailer for The Witcher prequel.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer

With the release time and cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin covered, all that’s left is the trailer. Netflix’s initial footage offers a glimpse of the “Elven Golden Era,” right before introducing the evil threatening it. It appears an Empire is rising and oppressing its people. And seven warriors set out to save them.

It also looks as though we’ll get glimpses into the future, as the final shot of the trailer shows Jaskier (Joey Batey). Our favorite bard is tasked with spreading the story of Blood Origin. That means it’s likely to tie into the plot of The Witcher somewhere down the line.

The Witcher: Blood Origin debuts on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 25.

