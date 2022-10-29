‘The Witcher’: Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in Season 4

While season 3 of The Witcher is not set to premiere until 2023, the popular Netflix series has already been renewed for a fourth season. In season 4 of The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth is set to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Liam Hemsworth | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in season 4 of ‘The Witcher’

On Oct. 29, it was announced by Netflix that The Witcher was renewed for a fourth season. Cavill has played Geralt of Rivia, the show’s main character, since The Witcher premiered in 2019.

In addition to announcing The Witcher will return for season 4, Netflix also announced that Hemsworth will replace Cavill in the show’s fourth season.

The Witcher Twitter account shared, “It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family,@LiamHemsworth!”

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!



Read more: https://t.co/ABQMdqkzXX pic.twitter.com/xyIaRBbiRT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Adapts Important Fight Between Geralt and a Mage From the Book Series

Henry Cavill shared a statement about leaving the Netflix series

On Instagram, Cavill shared a statement about departing from The Witcher cast following the show’s upcoming third season.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” Cavill wrote on Instagram.

The actor continued, “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Cavill concluded his statement by wishing Hemsworth the best when playing Geralt of Rivia.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” wrote Cavill.

RELATED: Fans Forgot ‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh Was Also in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Liam Hemsworth is ‘over the moon about’ joining the cast of ‘The Witcher’

Hemsworth also published a statement of his own on Instagram. In his statement, Hemsworth was complimentary of the Netflix series and Cavill’s performance.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher is based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Given that season 3 has not premiered yet, fans of The Witcher will still have one more season of Cavill as Geralt of Rivia before Hemsworth takes over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Fans Got An Enticing Hint About Jaskier’s Journey