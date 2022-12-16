‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Joey Batey Teases Jaskier Will Get a Romance – but Who Are His Love Interests in the Books?

The Witcher Season 3 will premiere in 2023 after fans get to watch the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. While the prequel will bring back Jaskier the bard in some capacity, Joey Batey reveals his character will get a slightly new path in his story in the third season. Until now, Geralt and Yennefer were the central romance, but The Witcher Season 3 teases romance for Jaskier and with more than one person.

Joey Batey returns as Jaskier in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 | via Netflix

Joey Batey explains ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 will dive deeper into the books and a romance for Jaskier

Everyone’s favorite characters to return for The Witcher Season 3 after many eye-opening details were revealed in the second season. Jaskier returns after his breakup with Geralt and is known as the Sandpiper. He is s secret smuggler who helps elven people escape with the help of a secret benefactor in The Witcher Season 2. Fans saw more of Jaskier’s solo story as a heartbroken bard before Geralt saves him and helps protect Ciri.

But according to Decider, Batey reveals Jaskier will further his own story with a possible romance in The Witcher Season 3. “There’s a lot more to do on Season 3. There’s perhaps a little bit of romance? With more than one person maybe?” explained Batey.

The popular fantasy series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, and Batey further explains the new season will dive even deeper. “By the time we get to Season 3 we’re really delving into — for me — some of the best bits of the books. And, I think fans of the books will know what’s coming, and I hope they know that it’s been realized in such an incredibly epic and mad, magical way,” said the actor.

In the series’ first two seasons, there is no denying that Jaskier advocates for romance and love, despite never seeing him with a woman. But that might change in The Witcher Season 3 as it may introduce Jaskier’s romance storyline and his love interests from the books.

Jaskier has three romantic love stories in ‘The Witcher’ books

Fans of the Netflix series may not know that Jaskier has a different name in the book series. He is known as Dandelion, with his real name being Julian Alfred Pankratz, Viscount de Lettenhove. In the books and video games, Jaskier is quite the chaotic ladies’ man. According to Fandom Wiki, he first met Geralt when running and hiding from a group of brothers who wanted to beat him for impregnating their sister.

Jaskier’s first romance in The Witcher story is with Anna Henrietta, the duchess of Toussaint. Their romance lasted for two months before he fled over the fear of being caught. But he rekindles his romance with her when he and Geralt venture to save Ciri in Toussaint. Due to his wandering eyes, Anna kicks him to the curb after he cheats on her.

It seems that Jaskier is a player in the original books, unlike the kind bard we meet in the series. His next relationship is with someone named Vespula. But their romance is short-lived when Jaskier follows around other women. Sometime later, he asks for another chance, but Vespula ends it when he cheats.

Jaskier’s final romance is Priscilla, but she only appears in The Witcher games. But there is speculation that Priscilla is based on the book character Essi Daven. Unlike Jaskier’s other flings, Priscilla quiets his playboy antics, and he even suggests settling down with her. But as the character does not exist in the books, The Witcher Season 3 could tweak Essi to fit the story.

What will ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 be about?

Many mysteries were uncovered in the second season. While studying monoliths, Istredd learns of Ciri’s bloodline and her connection to Lara Dorren in The Witcher Season 2. Geralt and Ciri also know of her immense powers and her blood’s ability to create the witcher potion. The biggest reveal in The Witcher Season 2 is learning the White Flame is Duny, Ciri’s father.

The Witcher Season 3 will take place after the events of the second season finale. Reunited, Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer travel to Aretuza for sanctuary and to further Ciri’s magical training. But once arriving, they meet a “battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.”

The new season will have the three characters fight for their lives again and protect each other from harm. Based on the books, The Witcher Season 3 adapts major moments from the story and will premiere in the summer of 2023.