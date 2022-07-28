‘The Witcher’ Season 3: An Update on Cast, Synopsis, and More as COVID-19 Halts Production

News of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 3 are few, but a recent update confirms production has halted due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The third season of the hit fantasy series brings back Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. This time, the three characters venture to Aretuza and find themselves in turmoil. Here is everything to know from new cast members, a speculated premiere date, and more.

Netflix confirms a case of COVID-19 halts’ The Witcher’ Season 3 production

Rumors circulated online that Cavill tested positive for COVID-19 while filming for The Witcher Season 3. The actor nor the representatives confirmed the rumors. Instead, Netflix issued a public announcement about the situation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production had been “paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.” But the set of The Witcher has gone through the same predicament before.

Back in November 2020, Netflix and The Witcher announced that production of season two came to a halt after multiple staff tested positive. According to Decider, actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had also tested positive in March of that year. Could the series have a small curse? Season two stopped filming when Cavill broke his leg in December of that year.

The Witcher Season 3 promises more adventure, battles, and danger as it adapts another book by creator Andrzej Sapkowski.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 has Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt in a treacherous battle

On April 4, Netflix made the official update that The Witcher Season 3 began filming. The announcement also came with the long-awaited reveal of the official synopsis for the season. After the finale of the second season, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are now a family. Determined to keep Ciri safe, Geralt and Yennefer take her into hiding.

But what they find is a political battle for power. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever,” says the official synopsis.

The third season has a lot to answer for as fans discover the startling truth that the White Flame is none other than Duny, Ciri’s father. Fans will hopefully learn about Duny’s backstory and what happened to Pavetta. It is likely that Geralt and Yennefer also learn the truth.

Ther are a few more updates of what can be expected from The Witcher Season 3. It was reported that the series had filmed a vital battle between Geralt and a main character. The showrunner also teased Jaskier’s fate for the season.

Who are the new actors and characters introduced in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3?

With a new season comes new characters as the series has to adapt the Time of Contempt novel. Along with the synopsis reveal for the season, Netflix also announced the list of new actors joining the series. Actor Meng’er Zhang will play the role of Milva, “a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest.”

Milva is a worthy adversary and possible ally with impeccable combat and archery skills. The Witcher Season 3 also introduces Robbie Amell as Gallatin. The character “leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard.” Actor Hugh Skinner will play Prince Radovid. He is the “royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir.”

Finally, the season also brings in actor Christelle Elwin in the role of Mistle. The character is “a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves.” The Witcher Season 3 will also address Sigismund Dijkstra’s espionage and what he will do with Jaskier.

There is no official premiere date for The Witcher Season 3 or updates on when filming will end. With the recent production halt, fans can hope for a winter release date like prior seasons.

