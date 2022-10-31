‘The Witcher’ Season 4: No One Should Be Pleased With Henry Cavill’s Departure

The Witcher fans are now worried about the fate of the fantasy Netflix series. In a shocking turn of events, Henry Cavill announced he is exiting the series and passing on the medallion to Liam Hemsworth for The Witcher Season 4. To many fans, Cavill was the perfect embodiment of Geralt of Rivia from the original books and video games. With the news that the actor will no longer portray the character, fans are in uproar, and rightfully so.

With The Witcher Season 3 slated to premiere in the Summer of 2023, fans were eager to see what was next for their heroine characters. The synopsis for the season reveals that Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer venture to Aretuza for help but find themselves amid political turmoil. The Witcher fans were more than happy to see the return of Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen as a collective family unit.

According to Variety, on Oct. 29, 2022, Cavill took to Instagram to announce his farewell to the series. His message to fans read, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.”

Cavill reveals Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and looks forward to how the actor will dive into the storyline-rich role. Hemsworth also posted on his Instagram about the news and his excitement. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” said the actor.

While both actors express there is a lot to look forward to, fans think otherwise. In retrospect, the series without Cavill might fail, even more so as there is intense speculation as to why the actor left.

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 without Henry Cavill will create unparalleled disharmony

Fans were ready to see Cavill in for the long run for The Witcher as he expressed his dedication to staying on for the planned seven seasons. Upon hearing the news of his exit, there is immediate speculation as to why. From the get-go, the actor has been a dedicated fan of Andrzej Sapkowski’s written works. He knows all about the characters and their dynamic storylines in a make-believe fantasy world.

Like most, Cavill had his set guidelines for starring in the series. First and foremost, The Witcher needed to stay book accurate and do justice to the original storylines. Upon hearing Cavill is leaving after The Witcher Season 3 and his past comments, it leads to trepidation that the series will soon face disaster. The series’ dynamic relied heavily on his built-up and natural chemistry between Chalotra and Allen. Cavill also had the ability to portray Geralt’s often unseen emotions.

While Hemsworth is a formidable actor, there is no denying there is concern over his ability to fill Cavill’s shoes physically and character-wise. Cavill was the real-life embodiment of Geralt of Rivia beyond what fans could have ever hoped for. But the main concern is how the series, its showrunner, and its writers will continue the story.

Cavill has been vocal about his efforts to change the scripts, lines, and how Geralt was portrayed in the series. He might as well have been the middleman in ensuring the series did its job of sticking to the source material. Without Cavill, could the series be headed for disaster? While Hemsworth is also a fan, it remains to be seen if he will have the same fervor as his predecessor.

Fans are unsure whether to continue with ‘The Witcher’

On Reddit, there is a clear pattern of concern among fans. One fan comments, “Well, there goes the single redeeming factor of the show.” Another fan had not realized the truth behind the statement until the news of Cavill no longer playing Geralt. “I hadn’t realized how correct this statement was until hearing this news. Can’t imagine anyone else playing Geralt so well that it continues to carry the show the way he did. What a shame,” said the fan.

Many fans also see the undeniable correlation between Cavill’s knowledge of the books and the dilemma among the writers. One fan comments the growing trend on fantasy series based on books. “Why are such extreme illogical deviations from the source material such a running trend in all these fantasy streaming series? Wheel of Time, Rings of Power, and now it looks like The Witcher is heading in the same direction? Why does this KEEP HAPPENING to so many of these series? Because this just seems like he’s had enough of their BS and is peacing out,” explained the fan.

With Hemsworth taking on the role for the foreseeable future, fans are unsure if The Witcher will be able to stick to its seven-season plan before possible cancellation.

