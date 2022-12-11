‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Understands Fan’s Concern Over Henry Cavill Departure: ‘It’s a Big Deal for Us Too’

The Witcher fans were alarmed to find out Henry Cavill would leave the series after season 3. The Netflix fantasy series has been one of the streamer’s biggest hits, partly due to Cavill’s performance as Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently broke her silence on this news and said she understands fans’ concerns but urges fans to give it a chance.

Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in season 4 of ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia | Netflix/ Susie Allnutt

On Oct. 29, Henry Cavill announced on his Instagram that he would be leaving The Witcher after season 4 and that Liam Hemsworth would be taking on the role of Geralt. The news shocked many, as Cavill has said previously that he remained committed to the series. While the reasoning for his departure is unclear, rumors had been circulating about possible creative disputes between him and the writers.

Many fans were also unsure about the decision of Hemsworth as Geralt. Hemsworth has starred in significant projects such as The Expendables and The Hunger Games, but he hasn’t proven to be a consistent leading man like Cavill. However, the Australian actor took to his Instagram to share his excitement about joining the Netflix fantasy series.

“As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” Hemsworth wrote. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

‘The Witcher’ showrunner understands fans’ concerns over Cavill’s departure

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!



In an interview with TechRadar, showrunner Hissrich spoke up about Cavill’s departure from The Witcher. Hissrich says she understands why fans might take issue with his exiting because he was central to what made the show so successful. However, she urges fans to watch season 3, so they can continue this franchise. She also wants to ensure this news doesn’t steal attention from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series coming to Netflix soon.

“It’s a big deal for us, too,” Hissrich shared. “And that’s the thing – there’s a lot of talk and rumors about and we fully understand why fans are going there. What I will say is please come back for The Witcher season three so that we can continue to do this. Obviously, that [Cavill’s departure] is huge news. But what I don’t want to do is – this has to stay about Blood Origin, Declan [de Barra, Blood Origin‘s showrunner], the cast, and the crew. This is their time in the spotlight.”

Fans are looking forward to seeing Cavill’s return as Superman

The news of Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher came shortly after the British actor returned to the DC universe as Superman. Many wanted to see Cavill return as Superman after the actor portrayed the role in Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman, and Justice League. Their wishes were granted when he appeared in the post-credit scene for Black Adam.

However, Cavill’s status as Clark Kent/Superman may be up in the air again. A recent article from The Hollywood Reporter shared an update on DC’s upcoming project after DC Studios was recently taken over by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Part of the article suggested that a Man of Steel 2 is not confirmed yet, and its development is still unclear. It would be a shame if Superman’s tease amounted to nothing, but fans will have to wait and see which direction Gunn and Safran decide to go in.

