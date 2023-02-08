‘The Woman King’ Inspired Viola Davis’ Renovations to her $5.7M Home

Viola Davis and her husband of almost 20 years, Julius Tennon, know how to hustle in Hollywood. Davis is the first Black woman to have won the coveted “triple crown” of acting with two Tonys, an Emmy, and an Oscar. She was also nominated for a Grammy this year for the narration of her 2022 memoir, Finding Me. In February, Davis won the Grammy for that narration, securing the coveted accomplishment of earning an EGOT — which only 17 other people have been able to do.

Together Davis and Tennon run their production company, JuVee Productions, which produced The Woman King. It was that film that inspired the couple to undertake a massive renovation project on their home. The pair worked to bring in prints and colors reminiscent of the palettes they loved from their time in South Africa, along with personal touches that represent them and their family.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon bought their Los Angeles home in 2016

Davis and Tennon married in 2003 and share a 12-year-old daughter, Genesis. (Tennon also has two older children from a previous marriage who have their own families.) In 2016, they bought their current home, a five-bedroom, 7,545-square-foot property in the Toluca Lake neighborhood, Black Enterprise reports.

The home was move-in ready, but was austere and fairly monochromatic at the time. Still, the family lived in the space for about five years before making any changes. At that time, they worked with designer Michaela Cadiz to create a refreshing, relaxing atmosphere that had pops of color and showed off more of the family’s personality.

“Viola and Julius have such vibrant personalities, but their house was very minimal—50 shades of gray,” Cadiz told Architectural Digest. “They asked for something not too fussy or pretentious, something comfortable, a place to relax and recoup their energy. But they also wanted something special, a feast for the eyes and the spirit. Finding the right mix was the key.”

Filming ‘The Woman King’ in South Africa influenced their remodeling

Davis and Tennon already had some ideas about what they wanted to do with their home, but the landscape of South Africa solidified some of their vision. “I always want to go big and bold, but not too bold, not garish,” Davis told AD. “We were working in South Africa, shooting The Woman King, while the renovation was unfolding, and we were inspired by the incredible color and culture there.”

The living room is a good example of how they achieved the feel they wanted. Davis and Tennon reupholstered their existing couch with a deep blue velvet, along with pillows in interesting prints, a printed wallpaper, and dark walls for contrast with the rest of the room. It has a variety of aboriginal sculpture and art pieces, African American folk art, and artifacts that Davis said create a feeling of being “very contemporary but ethnic.” Her husband agrees. “In our space, we want to feel like we’re connected to our heritage,” Tennon said.

The home’s main entrance is rather plain, to contrast with other design elements in the home. The otherwise simple foyer calls attention to a centerpiece Agojie warrior statue, which the family brought home from their time in South Africa. (Davis plays Agojie General Nanisca in The Woman King.)

The soundproofed movie room is Viola Davis’ favorite spot in the house

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Davis and Tennon remark several times in the tour with Architectural Digest that they love spaces to entertain: Their outdoor patio contains a massive grill and outdoor kitchen, along with a TV to watch football. Their kitchen is a place for dancing during the holidays and singing while cooking, they shared. However, they also invested in creating spaces for rest.

One of those natural places is the couple’s bedroom, where Davis and Tennon retained a more monochromatic palette. “It was very important to have the neutral vibe for relaxation. It’s a beautiful profession, but it’s a stressful lifestyle,” Davis said of her work. “You just want to be able to come home in the space that you sleep in and feel more meditative. The neutral colors were conducive to that.”

It should also come as little surprise that Davis retreats to the movie room, complete with plush, reclining leather theater seats. “This is my favorite spot. My daughter’s favorite spot,” Davis said. “This is a room where, when you shut the doors, it’s soundproof. You turn the lights down and all of a sudden you can really disappear in a movie or TV show, which is what we do.”

The family also finds sanctuary in the enormous outdoor patio and backyard, which features a pool and jacuzzi, along with a vine-covered pergola. Davis was inspired by The Secret Garden, a book she read several times while growing up. She wanted something that would have an “otherworldy” feel to escape to. A water feature, fire pit, and lush plant life complete the space.