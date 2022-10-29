‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Eric Braeden Has Only Won 1 Daytime Emmy For His Performance as Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless has been one of the top soap operas on television for decades. The show debuted on TV in 1973 and has gone through many incarnations over the years, from ever-changing storylines to an updated format.

While many things have changed with The Young and the Restless in the past decades, one thing has remained consistent – the quality of the performances given by the talented cast members. One of those talented actors is Eric Braeden, who has played Victor Newman on the soap since 1980.

As powerful as Braeden’s work on the series is, however, he’s rarely been honored by his peers with any acting awards.

Eric Braeden plays Victor Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

By the time Braeden was cast as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless, the show had already been on the air for close to seven years. It had earned a vibrant base of fans, and when Braeden was cast, fans were excited to see what he would bring to the show.

However, it’s unlikely that anyone expected how popular Braeden’s role would become, and while the part of Victor was originally intended to be a guest character, he proved to be such a force that his role was extended. Over time, the character of Victor became one of the leading male characters in The Young and the Restless.

While many would describe Victor as a ruthless villain, there’s no doubt that he prizes his family members and loved ones and would do almost anything to ensure his family’s safety and success. Braeden’s powerful performance as Victor is considered to be iconic, not just in the soap opera genre but in the larger world of television.

Eric Braeden has only won 1 Daytime Emmy for ‘The Young and the Restless’

Over the years, Braeden became synonymous with The Young and the Restless and with the character of Victor – even though he continued to act in other projects. Critics and fans alike praised his work as Victor and how effortlessly Braeden is able to bring gravitas and dignity to dramatic scenes. However, when it comes to serious critical acclaim, Braeden hasn’t won as many awards as fans might think.

According to IMDb, Braeden has only won one Daytime Emmy Award after he was nominated in 1998 for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Braeden has been nominated for other awards throughout his career, though, including several Soap Opera Digest Award wins. Braedon also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

What else has Eric Braeden acted in?

While Braeden is best known for his role as Victor, he’s acted in dozens of other television and film roles. He started his career in the ’60s, appearing in TV shows such as Mission: Impossible, The Rat Patrol, The Virginian, Dayton’s Devils, Hawaii Five-O, The Young Rebels, Gunsmoke, and McCloud.

After Braeden was cast on The Young and the Restless, he slowed down his work in episodic television, although he continued to select roles that interested him. Braeden has appeared in several movies, including Titanic, Meet the Deedles, and Den of Thieves.

Far from his status as a soap opera star, Braeden has earned the distinction of being an extremely talented character actor, capable of tackling any role and making it his own. Fans can still keep up with Braeden’s exploits as Victor Newman when new episodes of The Young and the Restless air on TV.

