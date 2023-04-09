‘The Young and the Restless’: Ashley and Tucker Are a Perfect Match

The Young and the Restless is still one of the buzziest daytime soaps around, even after five decades on the air. The show is known for its romantic drama, with fans taking to social media on a daily basis to discuss the various love connections between the characters. Since The Young and the Restless airs on a daily basis, there’s always a lot of content for fans to consume – but one recent storyline has been making waves for weeks.

Tucker McCall, a tenured character on the beloved soap, is a known troublemaker who has a long history of flings and romances. However, his recent reconnection with his ex-wife, Ashley Abbott has many viewers sounding off on how perfect the two are for each other.

Ashley Abbott and Tucker McCall recently reconnected

McCall has long been one of Genoa City’s most devious (and successful) businessmen. However, his recent dealings have been throwing his future into question. As reported by Soaps, McCall has been pressured by Victor and Victoria Newman, aiming to buy off his debt in a bid to eventually take control of his company. However, in an unexpected turn of events, McCall’s ex-wife, Ashley Abbott, returned to shake up not only McCall’s business plans but his romantic future as well.

The publication reports that McCall and Abbott banter over the control of his company, but it is their blooming romance that really has fans invested in what happens next. In fact, viewers have long suspected that McCall and Abbott would eventually end up together – and with their long history, a rekindled romance might provide for plenty of drama and intrigue.

Tucker McCall and Ashley Abbott have a long history together

McCall was first introduced on The Young and the Restless in 2009 and immediately began stirring things up. After an initial romance with Jill Abbott, McCall grew his status as a businessman – eventually forming a connection with Ashley Abbott. The two got engaged, and although there were some bumps in the road on the way to the altar, they tied the knot.

Their marriage didn’t last, and after McCall cheats with Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton, the two split up. Abbott left Genoa City, and while McCall went on to pursue romances with other women, it is clear after his ex’s recent re-appearance that the old feelings between the two have never quite subsided.

Fans are sounding off on Tucker McCall and Ashley Abbott’s potential new romance

McCall might have cheated on Abbott with multiple women throughout the course of their time together, but the two have never lost their affinity for each other. Many fans believe that this new romance could be one that lasts.

In the comments of a recent Twitter post, fans sounded off on the new pairing, with one viewer writing, “I love these two together…” Another commented, “I hope they take this relationship far! It is the most interesting storyline on Y&R right now.” Other fans noted that Tucker and Ashley could easily be the next “power couple” on the show, overshadowing Jack and Diane.

Not everyone is on board for the new pairing, however. One viewer wrote, “I think Ashley deserves better, but if Tucker makes her happy, so be it.” Other fans thought Tucker and Audra are better suited for each other. Fans will have to stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to see what ends up happening between the reunited former couple.