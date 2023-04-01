‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane Should Have Turned Down Jack’s Proposal

The Young and the Restless has been a cultural institution since it first premiered on CBS in 1973. And like so many other daytime soap operas, a lot of its focus is on romantic relationships. Much to the surprise of fans, though, one of the show’s longtime romantic couples just delivered an unexpected twist as Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) got engaged.

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott and Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Jack and Diane have history on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Jack and Diane’s relationship began back in the early 1980s, with the latter seeing him mostly as a career opportunity. But real emotions soon emerged. Of course, love doesn’t come easy on soaps like The Young and the Restless. So Jack wound up marrying someone else instead. The couple began an extramarital affair, and many years of falling in and out of love – as well as more marriages on both sides – followed.

At one point, Diane even left Genoa City after faking her own death. But in 2022, Walters returned to the role after more than a decade away. And Jack and Diane reunited on screen for the first time in many years. Naturally, they resumed their relationship, though the circumstances continue to be as complicated as ever. But this latest development still hit Jack particularly hard.

Should Diane have rejected Jack’s marriage proposal?

In a recent episode, Jack proposes to Diane. While he professes his love and how they’re destined to be together, she initially rejects him, claiming that she can’t bring more chaos into his life. After he persists, she eventually agrees they can face the coming challenges together. And Diane puts the ring on her finger, proclaiming, “a thousand times yes.” But should she?

Although Jack seems eager to not waste any more time after all he and Diane have been through, some fans of The Young and the Restless think the couple needs to take it a bit slower precisely because of their history together. “He’s moving too fast and too trusting. All going to backfire on him,” one fan said on Twitter in response to clip from the show.

What will happen next on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Only time will tell whether Jack and Diane get their happily ever after. Just because they are engaged doesn’t mean the couple will make it down the aisle, particularly in the context of a daytime drama series like The Young and the Restless. But some fans are adamant that Jack get a chance at happiness after everything he’s endured over the years.

Fans will just have to tune in and discover how Jack and Diane’s love story saga plays out. The Young and the Restless is known to shock viewers with unexpected twists. So it will be interesting to see what the road from getting engaged to – hopefully – saying “I do” has in store for Jack and Diane.