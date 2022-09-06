‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Love Diane’s Gray Hair

The Young and the Restless has one of the most vocal fandoms in TV history. The soap opera has been around for decades and garnered a significant following, which never shies away from sharing its views. Y&R viewers are especially critical of the show’s hair, makeup, and costume departments. But recently, fans have expressed their approval of Diane’s gray hair.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans appreciate Diane’s gray hair

One of the longest-running soap operas, The Young and the Restless often takes liberties with most of its storylines. Although the show’s actors age, their characters almost always don’t, and to do that, many of the cast members, especially the women, color their hair whenever grays start to show.

Since Diane Jenkins returned to Genoa City, she’s had a distinct style that fans have loved. Recently, viewers have been commenting on the character’s graying hair.

“Why is no other woman but Diane showing her grey?” one fan asked in a recent Twitter thread. “All the women over 45 likely have a lot of grey, but they’re [dyeing] it for their role. What about Diane?”

The viewer clarified they had no issue with anyone going gray but couldn’t understand why the show “singled out” Diane.

Many followers seemed to like the fact that Diane was embracing her gray hair instead of hiding it like other characters on the show.

One fan simply wrote, “I love it,” underneath the comment.

Another said, “More women should embrace their gray. Applying toxic chemicals to your head on a regular basis just can’t be good, no matter what they tell you.”

However, one fan didn’t like the idea that Diane wasn’t coloring her hair, saying the gray made her look old. The viewer argued that the actor who plays Diane needed to consider changing the look because the actor who portrays Jack was “hiding his gray” by dyeing his hair.

‘The Young and the Restless’ actor Susan Walters is proud of her gray hair

Unlike many actors, who try to hide their gray hair by coloring it, Susan Walters embraces it, and fans love her for it. The actor who plays Diane often showcases her gray hair on social media, where fans eat up every minute of it.

Last year, Walters shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the hashtag #grayhairdontcare. Fans commented overwhelmingly positively.

One wrote, “Blue eyes-gray hair! Winning combo.”

Another exclaimed, “Damn, could I get some of that gray hair? No one ever looked so good.”

Yet another wrote, “Beautiful in all colors.”

While another commented, “You look fabulous.”

Viewers haven’t always loved the hair and wardrobe choices on The Young and the Restless. They once called out the soap for Victoria Newman’s unruly mane. Many fans noted Victoria’s hair always looked unruly and unstyled — odd considering she’s a wealthy businesswoman who needs to look polished.

Diane Jenkins’ sordid history on ‘Y&R’

Diane has been linked to two of the most significant characters on Y&R. She had planned to have a son with Victor Newman, but his sperm sample got switched for Jack’s, resulting in their son, Kyle Abbott. In 2011, Diane died, and her killer, Nikki Newman, was determined to have acted in self-defense, with her husband, Deacon Sharpe, delivering the blow that supposedly ended Diane’s life.

Walters returned to play Diane in 2022, arriving in Genoa City using every villain’s playbook, claiming she’d changed. But everyone except Jack is wary of her intentions. The two have grown close, and she’s been having daydreams about him. Knowing Diane, she might act on those dreams, which could complicate issues for everyone.

