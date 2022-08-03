‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Split Over Ashland’s Death

The Young and the Restless regularly brings drama, with the long-running soap opera often introducing new characters and developing exciting new storylines. From amnesia to divorce and kidnapping, there’s always something thrilling for viewers of the hit show to experience.

Fans of The Young and the Restless love to sound off about new developments on the show, and recently, in the wake of one character’s demise, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the way the character went out and whether or not he’s even dead at all.

The character of Ashland Locke recently met his end

Nick backs Ashland into a corner today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/GTCWRQIwej — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 25, 2022

In late July, Ashland got into a physical altercation with Victoria. The two sparred, only to have Nick show up and punch Ashland hard. Ashland fell into the fireplace. The shock to his system and the hard blow to his head was enough to kill Ashland.

According to The Sun, Newman took to YouTube to post a special farewell message to fans of the show, clarifying that his contract with the show is up and that he won’t be appearing on any more episodes. “I think it’s appropriate for me now to finally be able to say thank you so much for letting me be a part of the legacy of this great show,” Newman said.

“Just to clarify, the scenes you saw the other day, Ashland dying at the hands of Nick, were, in fact, my last scenes on the show, the end of my contract.”

He noted that he “very much enjoyed” portraying Ashland and ended his message with a teaser, noting, “Maybe I’ll see you again one day; you never know.” In spite of the fact that Ashland has met his end, some are suspicious that the character won’t make a reappearance.

According to Soap Dirt, some questions linger regarding Ashland’s final scenes, including the moment when his body seems to mysteriously vanish from where it had fallen into the fireplace.

What did fans have to say about Ashland Locke’s death?

Do you think Victoria should be worried about Ashland? Tell us your thoughts. ? #YR pic.twitter.com/bNraMuf3L7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 21, 2022

Fans have a lot of thoughts about Ashland’s sudden death, taking to Twitter in recent days to discuss this development. Some fans wanted Ashland to stay around longer as he made a great villain. Other fans theororized Ashland might return with a head wound and memory loss.

Other fans questioned where Ashland’s body went, and how it could mean he isn’t dead but in hiding. Fans did enjoy the intense fight, with many noting on how good the drama between Ashland and Nick unfolded.

While Ashland does truly seem to be out of the picture for now, fans shouldn’t completely discount seeing the character sometime in the future.

Ashland Locke was relatively new to the world of ‘The Young and the Restless’

There’s only one way for this to end…see what happens this week on all-new episodes of #YR. ? Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/lad8tXP43P — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 24, 2022

Over the past several decades, there have been a few memorable villains on The Young and the Restless. One of the newest additions to the cast is also one of the shadiest and has often been referred to as the most hated man in Genoa City. Ashland Locke was introduced on the show in 2021 and was originally played by Richard Burgi before actor Robert Newman took over the role in early 2022.

A ruthless businessman, Ashland proved that he would stop at nothing to further his own interests – even lying about his identity and faking an illness. Many fans disliked the character of Ashland from the beginning, and as early as March 2022, many viewers speculated that his time on the show would be coming to an end.

