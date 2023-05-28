There Were Way More Pets Mentioned in ‘Friends’ Than You May Remember

Most Friends fans remember the chicken and the duck. Most fans also remember Marcel, Ross Geller’s capuchin. The three exotic pets were not the only animals featured on Friends, though. Over the years, a smattering of dogs, cats, and even rats were mentioned on the famed sitcom that largely took place in Monica and Rachel’s apartment. We’ve collected all of the pets the famed characters owned over the years.

The cast of ‘Friends’ | Reisig &Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Marcel was the first pet to appear on ‘Friends’

In season 1 of Friends, Ross Geller adopts a capuchin he named Marcel after his friend rescues the animal from a lab. When Ross brought him home, Marcel was young, and he was often seen hanging out on Ross’ shoulder, despite being illegal to keep in New York City.

Marcel appeared in several episodes during season 1 before he became aggressive. Eventually, Ross donates Marcel to a zoo so he can be around other capuchins. Marcel was mentioned several more times during the series but seen only once more.

The Chick and the Duck appear a little later

The longest-lasting pets on Friends were Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani’s chicken and duck. After seeing a newscast about baby chicks, Joey brings one home. When he plans to surrender the pet to an animal shelter, he learns they are often euthanized. Instead of abandoning the chick, he picks up a duck and brings them both home.

The chick and the duck, technically named Yasmine and Dick, appeared in over 20 Friends episodes before disappearing. At the end of the series, Joey gifts Monica and Chandler another chick and duck, indicating that the original pets had died, although their deaths were not documented in Friends.

Ross once mourned the loss of his beloved childhood dog, Chi-Chi

Ross and Monica Geller’s childhood pet was never seen on Friends, but she was mentioned at least once. In the third episode of the series, Ross notes that the family dog, Chi-Chi, was sent to a farm to live with a family friend.

Ross reminded Monica that their parents sent Chi-Chi to live on the Milner’s farm in Connecticut, where she had space to run. Monica gently broke the news that Chi-Chi wasn’t sent to a farm but had died. The childhood pet was mentioned once more in season 8 of Friends. Monica and Ross also had a cat named Fluffy Meowington, despite Monica claiming to be allergic to cats. The pet was only mentioned once, in passing, during season 2 of Friends.

Rachel purchases a mean cat, which she later rehomed

While the chick and the duck were the only pets of Friends for more than a season, eventually, Rachel Green attempts to bring home a pet of her own. In season 4, Rachel decides to purchase a Sphynx cat. Naming the cat Mrs. Whiskerson, Rachel explains she bought the cat because her grandmother had one when she was a child.

Mrs. Whiskerson was nothing like the sweet cat Rachel remembered from her childhood. After being attacked by the cat more than once, Rachel agrees to sell her to Gunther. Gunther never mentions the cat again.

Pheobe kept pet rats and once adopted a cat she thought was her mother on ‘Friends’

Despite being a vegetarian and an animal lover, Pheobe Buffay was the last member of the gang to introduce a pet of her own. In season 9, Phoebe and Mike take over the care of baby rats after Mike kills a rat Phoebe named Bob, essentially orphaning the rat’s babies.

The rats were only discussed during one episode. While Phoebe didn’t have pets of her own, she briefly kept a cat she believed was her mother. Eventually, Julio was returned to its rightful owner. Phoebe took care of her biological mother’s puppy briefly. She also paid for the care of Frank Jr.’s dog after she inadvertently ran him over.