Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman says 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner might have second thoughts about saying 'I do' if Theresa Nist demands a prenup.

Will it be happily ever after for The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist? The couple’s wedding will air live on Jan. 4 on ABC. But a last-minute request from the bride-to-be could have the nervous groom fleeing from the altar, one expert warns.

Will Theresa Nist ask ‘Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner for a prenup?

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, found love on the first season of The Bachelor’s senior-focused spinoff. Soon, the pair will say “I do” during a ceremony officiated by fellow Golden Bachelor cast member Susan Noles. Afterward, they’ll jet off for a romantic honeymoon in Italy before settling down in their new home of Charleston, South Carolina.

At least, that’s the plan. But even though the wedding is imminent, Theresa might have second thoughts about marrying a man she met just a few months ago, says psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H.

The author of Bad Boys: Why We Love Them, How to Live With Them and When to Leave Them has been sounding the alarm about the pair’s whirlwind relationship. She thinks Theresa may have heard her warnings.

“Theresa may well have gotten my message because they didn’t spend Christmas together, and some insiders have revealed she’s thinking twice and told him she wants a prenup,” Lieberman told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email.

A prenup “is the one thing that could send Gerry running for the hills and perhaps back to his runners-up, Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin,” she added. “He claims to be wounded by her not trusting him, but why should she, when more lies are revealed, and his nose keeps growing like Pinocchio?”

Why Theresa and Gerry might call off their wedding

Theresa and Gerry’s wedding plans are in full swing. While it seems unlikely that either would back out now, trust issues could be a dealbreaker for Theresa, Lieberman suggested. The Golden Bachelor portrayed Gerry as a heartbroken widower who hadn’t kissed a woman since his wife of four decades died in 2017.

But his real dating history is more complicated, according to reports that surfaced after the show aired. If Theresa worries she can’t trust her husband-to-be or fears he’s keeping more secrets from her, she might decline to walk down the aisle, Lieberman speculated.

Meanwhile, if Gerry has a secret financial motive for marrying Theresa, he could pull a runaway groom if he thinks he won’t be able to get his hands on her money due to a prenup. The planned move to South Carolina could also be “a stumbling block” for the retired restaurateur, Lieberman says. Gerry’s father, Everett, 92, has said his son doesn’t really want to move away from Indiana, the U.S. Sun reports.

Lieberman also has some theories about what could lead Theresa and Gerry to go through with their wedding, including a desire to “keep their 15 minutes of fame going” and the lure of the fancy honeymoon the show promised them. Theresa might also hesitate to back out for fear of disappointing the show, fans, and her family and friends.

The couple may also embrace a “you only live once” mindset. Both have said they didn’t want to delay their wedding given their age. That same fear of missing out could lead them to conclude that “life is short and they should seize the day now and get divorced later,” Lieberman says.

The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The 2-hour special streams the next day on Hulu.

