These 2 ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Say They are Avoiding ‘House of the Dragon’ on Purpose: ‘It’s Too Weird’

House of the Dragon quickly became one of HBO’s biggest shows in 2022. Audiences enjoy the rivalry in the series and eagerly wait for the next season. Plenty of rumors have spread about casting and plot details.

Not a whole lot of information is out yet, but people remain hopeful. While some rewatch the first season while they wait, others have not seen the show. Specifically, two former Game of Thrones stars have avoided it so far.

‘House of the Dragon’ is a major success

Last year, HBO revisited the world of Westeros with the prequel House of the Dragon. Based on the book Fire & Blood, the show takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones. The story revolves around Rhaenyra being the heir of the Iron Throne.

However, ex-friend Alicent challenges Rhaenyra’s right to the crown and tries to make her son king instead. A split in the Targaryen family occurs, which leads to the event known as the Dance of Dragons. Fans of the book and the original show can pick which side they like best.

Many people tuned into the premiere of House of Dragon. A Nielsen report showed the first episode gained 781 million minutes of viewership by the second week. The series received high ratings as well.

While there has been some criticism, fans continued to praise the show as it continued. The series earned multiple nominations for the People’s Choice Awards in 2022. Due to the major success, fans anticipate a second sequel.

Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have not seen ‘House of the Dragon’

A few original stars like Kit Harington have seen House of the Dragon and enjoyed it. However, other Game of Thrones actors do not feel the same about the show. According to Variety, a fan-favorite revealed she was avoiding the prequel altogether.

The actor is none other than Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys. She is glad people get more stories about the Targaryens, but she thinks it is “so weird. It’s so strange.” She compared watching it to a high school reunion for a different year. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who portrayed Jamie Lannister, shared similar sentiments.

“One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar,” Coster-Waldau told Entertainment Weekly. Nevertheless, he plans to see it eventually. “I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch it.”

Game of Thrones ended several years ago, but Coster-Waldau played a significant role. An attachment is still there. It may be odd to see new characters living in the same world.

Season 2 is coming next year

HBO confirmed the second season of House of the Dragon is going to happen. Production recently began, and people wonder how the showrunners will depict the storylines. Of course, fans are excited to learn about who will be in the cast.

Many stars from Season 1 will return, but the list of actors did not feature a couple of names. The future of specific characters remains uncertain. Nevertheless, fans can anticipate new faces to join the ensemble as other notable characters arrive at the action.

They hope to see Nettles and Cregan Stark on-screen. However, there has not been any mention of who the showrunners have cast. Another thing people can expect is a shorter season. There will be eight episodes, but they will not air this year.

The exact date for the premiere is unknown. Nonetheless, showrunners predict that Season 2 will arrive sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, fans can get excited about another spin-off show.