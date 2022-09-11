These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life

Hallmark Channel is all about love. So, it’s no surprise that there’s some off-screen romance happening between several of the network’s stars. For these five couples, who are together in real life, the chemistry you see in their movies isn’t just acting.

Hallmark Channel couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace have been in two movies together

Kevin and McGarry and Kayla Wallace don’t play a couple on the popular Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. But they still found love. The two quietly announced their relationship back in 2020. Since then, they’ve appeared in two Hallmark movies together: Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

“Working beside Kevin, we both got to see a different side of each other as actors and play and explore more,” Wallace told MediaVillage ahead of the premiere of My Grown-Up Christmas List. “ We’re so grateful that our director Andrew [Cymek] let us dive as deep as we could, so we got to work alongside each other in a different way for sure.”

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega

Carlos Pena of Big Time Rush married Spy Kids star Alexa Vega in 2014. The two, who met at a Bible study group, have since gone on star in multiple Hallmark Channel movies, including the Picture Perfect Mysteries series, Enchanted Christmas, and Love in the Limelight.

In the latter movie, which premiered earlier in 2022, Carlos plays a former boy band member who falls in love with one of his biggest fans. “It’s kind of like our story in real life,” Alexa said (via YouTube).

Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo

When Calls the Heart’s Chris McNally and Dallas star Julie Gonzalo played a couple in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart. Apparently, sparks flew off-screen as well. Though the couple kept their romance under wraps for years, they confirmed they were an item in June 2022, when Gonzalo announced on Instagram that they’d welcomed a baby together.

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez married back in 2008. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the actors shared the screen in a Hallmark movie. Winter had already starred in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie The Magic of Ordinary Days, as well as Finding Santa. But Sanchez had never appeared on the channel before she and her husband teamed up for A Taste of Summer. In an interview with MediaVillage, Sanchez said she hoped their real-life chemistry translated to the small screen.

“I can just imagine all these people on social media saying they had no chemistry, and that would be horrible!” she said.

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell

Chicago Med alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have appeared in two Hallmark movies: Love on Iceland and To Catch a Spy. But despite being married (and sharing a child together) in real life, they didn’t play a couple in either film. That actually works well for the pair, as it means they’re not always working together.

“It’s nice that people like to have us both around at the same time,” Murin told People ahead of the premiere of the mystery film To Catch a Spy in 2021. “But they don’t necessarily need to cast us [as love interests]. Honestly, it works for us, especially now with a child, because then it’s either he’s working or I’m working. So it’s sort of nice to both work at the same place, but we’re not spending 24/7 together constantly, giving each other a chance to be sick of each other.”

