‘This Is Us’: Chris Geere Reveals the Moment Kate and Phillip Fell in Love

This Is Us fans were majorly invested in the love stories of the Big Three, and a shocker regarding Kate’s romantic future came during the season 5 finale. Instead of ending up with Toby at the end of This Is Us, Kate would spend the rest of her days with her boss, Phillip. Once the shock wore off, fans grew to love their relationship during season 6, and actor Chris Geere later explained how the two characters ended up together.

Chrissy Metz as Kate and Chris Geere as Phillip | Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate and Phillip got married in ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

The This Is Us Season 5 finale flashed forward to Kate and Phillip’s wedding day, much to fans’ surprise. Kate and Toby seemed to be working out the flaws in their marriage in the present day. So what went wrong in their relationship?

This Is Us Season 6 showcased the fall of Kate and Toby’s marriage. Since Toby spent half of his time in San Francisco away from his wife and children, it was easy to blame their problems on the distance. However, the physical separation between them only highlighted already existing issues. Kate was in love with a version of Toby that no longer existed, and Toby resented Kate for that.

They tried their hardest to save their marriage for the sake of Jack and Hailey. But in the end, Kate and Toby realized that enough was enough. They divorced, and sometime down the road, Kate discovered that she had a romantic connection with Phillip.

Kate and Phillip began dating, eventually getting married in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 13. And they lived happily ever after.

Chris Geere shared why the two characters ended up together

During an interview with NBC Insider, Chris Geere, who played Phillip in This Is Us, discussed the moment his character and Kate fell in love.

“I think it was when we were outside the restaurant,” the actor revealed. “Phillip says that he’s just trying to be happy again, and he [tells Kate], ‘You make me happy.’ They obviously cut it to be a little bit shorter, but Chrissy [Metz] and I⁠ — when I said that, we both kinda stared at each other for a while.”

Geere continued, “It was just a really nice, nice moment where these two work colleagues [Kate and Phillip] had this connection that was greater than friendship. They needed each other, in a way. That was the scene that changed it for [Phillip].”

Geere is referencing Kate and Phillip’s first date in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12. They opened up about their past marriages, and they seemed to come to an understanding with one another. After, Kate and Phillip kissed, and that was the beginning of their love story.

I need to hear your thoughts on last nights episode AND your favorite cheer me up karaoke songs, stat. Reply with them ⬇️ #ThisIsUsFinalChapter @NBCThisisUs @cwgeere pic.twitter.com/hiuF506H2z — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) April 13, 2022

Chrissy Metz shared her thoughts about Kate and Phillip’s first date in ‘This Is Us’

Following the premiere of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12, Chrissy Metz spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Kate and Phillip’s date. During the evening, Kate talked with Phillip about how she wasn’t the typical woman he usually dated.

“I thought of it as [Kate] drawing her boundaries. Because love isn’t enough,” Metz explained. “I’m going to start this out on the right foot. Any time we start a new relationship, there’s a bit of insecurity, like, ‘Hey, I’m just going to let you know what you’re working with.’ Some of it is like, ‘Hey, we were friends. You helped me through this really difficult time. Now we have a romantic interest in each other. But I want to let you know what you’re getting into.'”

She added, “Because I think any woman, if they’re divorced, or they’re single parents, or whatever they’re going through, a lot of people will relate to that particular scene because you feel picked over, like, you’re not the shiny, bright, new penny, and you’re like, ‘Are you going to love me still? I’m going to put it all on the table. And you let me know because if not, I’m peace-ing out right now. Because I don’t want to get my heart broken.'”

“It’s her drawing her boundary and saying, ‘I need to know what you want from me,'” Metz concluded. “She felt a bit bulldozed [in the past] in the way that she didn’t feel secure enough.”

This Is Us is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

