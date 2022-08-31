‘This Is Us’: Chris Sullivan Owns 1 Iconic Pearson Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Which HGTV Stars Have the Other?

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on the NBC series, wanted something special from the set once filming ceased. However, he wasn’t looking for something small. Instead, Sullivan purchased a piece of iconic Pearson family history, the clan’s iconic 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. He wasn’t the only person interested in the vintage automobile. Two HGTV stars also purchased the exact same vehicle, the set’s spare.

Chris Sullivan and Milo Ventimiglia | Mike Coppola/Getty Images/NBC

Chris Sullivan’s wife, Rachel, revealed her husband purchased the car on Instagram

Sullivan’s wife, Rachel, revealed in a June 2022 Instagram post that Chris had officially purchased the original Pearson family Wagoneer. She shared a video of her husband driving it down their street.

In a caption to the video, narrated by Rachel, Sullivan wrote the following message.

“People have been asking if I kept anything from the This Is Us set…and…well, in the spirit of The Pearson Family, Rachel and I decided to adopt,” he quipped.

The actor opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his decision to buy the car in May 2022.

“I am purchasing the Pearson Chief Grand Wagoneer,” he previously said. “They are going to sell it to me. I will attempt to make it a reliable daily driver, and I want it to be our family, Wagoneer.

“My wife and I have been talking about that car for a long time. I have a ’65 Mustang and a great love for vintage cars. That Jeep Wagoneer is the only kind of vintage automobile that has ever sparked my wife’s interest. She is charmed by the car, so I’m excited to bring it into the family.”

Chris Sullivan shared a video of the HGTV stars who purchased the other vehicle

In an Instagram video titled “Jack and Rebecca 4 Life,” the actor shared a question and answer clip with the stars of Home Town, Ben, and Erin Napier.

Sullivan and his wife Rachel participated in a discussion with the HGTV stars.

“Rachel, Chris, thank you for telling us about this Jeep,” Ben enthusiastically tells the couple in the clip as he drives the new car with Erin in the passenger seat. “If you had not told us they were selling two — not one, but two — Pearson Jeeps.”

Erin added, “This is Us doesn’t need this Jeep anymore, so what should we name it now?”

Ben leaned more toward naming the car after Pearson family patriarch Jack. Erin believed Rebecca was also a great choice, leaning more toward Bec.

The Sullivans chimed in with their thoughts on the names as Chris teased at the video’s end, “which is which?”

Fans reacted to the news that the lookalike couples own twin cars

Ben and Erin Napier and Chris and Rachel Sullivan | Discovery Press/Getty Images/HGTV/Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images

Sullivan’s former This Is Us co-star, fans of the actor, and home renovation specialists reacted to the news that the lookalike couples now own twin cars.

Adding his positive reaction via emojis was Jon Huertas (Miguel).

“So fun! Can we talk about how similar you couples are, though?! And now with matching wagons!” noted one follower.

Sullivan replied to that comment stating, “Oh, we talk about it all the time. Ha ha ha. It’s hysterical. I’m Hollywood Ben Napier, and Ben is Mississippi Chris Sullivan.”

“Chris’s is def Jack, and Erin & Ben’s is def Bec,” wrote a second fan.

“Toby never knew Jack, so maybe he should have Jack and the Napier’s get Rebecca,” deduced a third Instagram follower.

Stay tuned for more fun content from the couples as fans wait to find out the names of their cars.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’ Fans Reveal 3 Storylines the Series ‘Got Right’