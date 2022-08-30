‘This Is Us’ Fans Reveal 3 Storylines the Series ‘Got Right’

Now that This Is Us can be streamed to watch anytime, the NBC series is gaining a new legion of fans. The six-season family drama, which spans five decades in the lives of the Pearson family, has long been criticized by fans for “unrealistic storylines.” However, there are three specific tales many fans are certain the series got right. These acted as a springboard for other legacy storylines throughout the series’ run.

‘This Is Us’ was a lesson in artful storytelling, said showrunner Dan Fogelman

Series showrunner Dan Fogelman and his writing team conveyed difficult situations with intent without relying on shock value to embellish a storyline.

However, he told Variety he believed in the television medium and the number of people a network series could reach.

“This show has taught me a network television audience will go with you if you do something artfully,” Fogelman said. Hence, he continued, “I think the viewers are underestimated. The storytelling and the structure of This Is Us ask people to watch with intent. I think the audience is ready for stuff like that.”

“The medium needs to continue to evolve. But, I strongly believe that in a couple of years, you will ask the next guy or gal, ‘How does it feel to be the first broadcast thing that’s been getting a lot of awards attention since This Is Us?’ Because I think there’s more of them out there,” Fogelman concluded.

These are the three storylines ‘This Is Us’ got right

In a Reddit post, fans discussed the storylines the NBC series got right. They honed in on three specific moments in the Pearson family history that set the show on its trajectory as a beloved viewer favorite.

“I’d say this is us hinges on three big tragedies. The first one is Kyle dying and the Pearsons adopting Randall, Jack’s death, and Rebecca’s. For me, those are the big three tragedies. From then on, the stories that happen kinda stem from one of those three,” wrote one social media fan.

“My point is that Kyle dying leads to Randall’s adoption, and many stories stem from that point, from his relationship with his siblings to him finding William and learning about Laurel. The big three in their teens have a big before and after when it comes to Jack’s death. It keeps moving forward until we see them as young adults in the final season. And Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s, and eventual death, is what moves forward the current timeline for the big three,” penned a second viewer.

“I love the slice of life from This Is Us. How the shared experiences of the characters are so true to life for what we all walk through. It is in those moments that we live. The writers were unbelievable at capturing those moments and making them shine,” claimed a third Reddit user.

How can ‘This Is Us’ fans rewatch all six seasons?

Viewers have several choices for watching This Is Us.

All six seasons of the NBC series are available on Peacock TV. The series streams in its entirety on Hulu.

NBC.com continues to stream all six seasons of This Is Us as well. Fans can also purchase and download episodes of the series on Amazon Prime.

