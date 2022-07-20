‘This Is Us’: Kevin and Sophie Almost Didn’t End up Together

Kevin’s love life in This Is Us was a highly debated subject among fans for years. Some were “Team Sophie,” and others were “Team Madison” or “Team Cassidy.” In the end, it was clear that there was only ever one woman who held the key to Kevin’s heart — Sophie. However, the two almost weren’t endgame thanks to busy schedules.

Kevin and Sophie reconnected in the final season of ‘This Is Us’

After six years of waiting to see who Kevin ends up with, the NBC drama finally gave viewers all the answers they needed in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14.

The hour took place the night before Kate and Phillip’s wedding, and Kevin found himself in a tricky situation. His ex-wife, Sophie, was attending the ceremony because she had recently reconnected with Kate. And when Kevin and Sophie reunited, it was evident they were still in love.

Kevin discovered that Sophie was single after divorcing Grant. And after some fierce eye contact by the fireside at night, they headed up to Kevin’s room for a rendezvous. Unfortunately, Sophie got cold feet and felt like they were slipping back into their old ways. So she left him, and they slept in different beds that night.

At the wedding reception the next day, Kevin and Sophie sought advice from Randall and Rebecca. They realized they wanted to be together, but it would be different this time. Sophie gave a little speech to Kevin about how she wanted to fall in love with the man he was then, not the person he used to be, and vice versa. They kissed as the Pearson family cheered for them. And later, fans learned that Kevin and Sophie married.

Alexandra Breckenridge’s schedule almost prevented her from appearing in ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Although Kevin and Sophie got their happy ending in This Is Us, their reunion almost didn’t happen. While speaking with Glamour, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Sophie, revealed that her schedule nearly interfered with her return to the show.

“I knew [Kevin and Sophie would end up together] for a long time,” the actor shared. “I had a creative conversation with [creator] Dan Fogelman in season two when Kevin and Sophie broke up. Dan said we need Kevin to find himself on his own, become a whole person on his own without this relationship. And so when I left the show, he said, ‘I want them to end up together. That’s the plan, and if you’re available, hopefully, we can do that.'”

Breckenridge continued, “But I’ve done this for a while, and I know that not everything you’re told is going to come to fruition. Meaning that, creatively, they might decide to go in a different direction and/or maybe I won’t be available. Because as an actress, I always think that this is my last job. So I ended up on Virgin River, and when This Is Us reached out to have me come back in season four, I was already filming season two of Virgin River.”

“Which is great news, but unfortunately, because of scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t do it,” she said. “So that was shelved for a while. They’ve been trying to get me to come back since I’ve been on Virgin River. And then, as it [just so happened], we were supposed to start shooting season five of Virgin River in March, but it was pushed to July. So had we started when we were supposed to, I don’t know that Sophie and Kevin would’ve ended up together.”

This Is Us fans should thank their lucky stars that they pushed production for Virgin River Season 5 to the summer. Otherwise, Kevin and Sophie might’ve not ended up together.

Alexandra Breckenridge reveals why Kevin and Sophie ended up together

Following the premiere of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14, Alexandra Breckenridge sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the monumental hour.

“Sophie’s heart always belonged to Kevin,” the actor revealed. “She was willing to take a chance with him in their 30s and get back together, and he ended up having an addiction problem. In that moment, she was solidly like, ‘OK, this is done for me now. I have to walk away and find somebody that is going to be able to show up for me who appreciates me.’ And she found that. She found someone who was stable and kind, but she just wasn’t in love with him.”

Breckenridge added, “So when she comes back and sees Kevin [at the wedding], I think she’s really secretly hoping maybe things have changed. As they re-get to know each other, she realizes that things have changed. And she takes that leap again because she’s never really stopped thinking about him. And he’s always been the one for her.”

