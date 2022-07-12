‘This Is Us’ and Mandy Moore Receive Major Emmy’s Snub for Final Season of NBC Drama, Fans React

Both This Is Us, and Mandy Moore received significant snubs from the Emmy committee for the final installment of the NBC family drama. Neither Moore nor any of her fellow actors were nominated for their work on the sixth season of the television series. Also snubbed were the show’s writers for a series of 18 episodes that wrapped up the Pearson family story.

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown | Ron Batzdorff/NBC

‘This Is Us’ was not nominated in any of the major categories for the 2022 Emmy Awards

The NBC family drama has long been an Emmy voter favorite.

However, the series’ final season didn’t garner one single nomination.

Moore, who fans believed would take home a trophy for the role of Rebecca as the character battled Alzheimer’s Disease throughout the season, didn’t score a nod in the category of Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall on This Is Us, was previously nominated four times and scored one win for his work on the NBC series in the category of Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He too was shut out from the pool of this year’s nominees.

‘This Is Us Showrunner Dan Fogelman reacts to the news

The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today – if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't. That entire group wins a "Danny" in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor! — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 12, 2022

This Is Us Showrunner Dan Fogelman, was nominated for an Emmy as the executive producer of the series in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. He too was snubbed this year.

He took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

“The Emmy noms didn’t break for This Is Us today. If you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t. That entire group wins a “Danny” in my book. And so proud that my college roomie Siddhartha Khosla will be repping us with Taylor!”

Taylor is Taylor Goldsmith, who is Mandy Moore’s husband.

Goldsmith and Khosla were nominated for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for their song “The Forever Now.”

Khosla wrote the music while Goldsmith penned the lyrics.

Fans react to ‘This Is Us’ major Emmy snub

Fans reacted to Fogelman’s tweet regarding the series snub by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“One of the best final seasons of a drama ever. Emmys messed up big time, especially when it comes to Mandy,” exclaimed one fan.

“The entire cast and crew should be so so proud of the work and storytelling you accomplished. you’ve inspired so many people in so many ways. we love you all!!!!” penned a second fan.

“The whole team should be so proud! You all made 6 wonderful seasons of television together. And hey, at least there’s the nom for original music and lyrics!!” tweeted a third user.

“So many of you were robbed!!! Mandy Moore especially!!” wrote a fourth follower of Fogelman’s.

All six seasons of This Is Us are available on Peacock TV.The series is also streamed in its entirety on Hulu and NBC.com. Fans can also purchase and download episodes of This Is Us on Amazon Prime.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’ Fans Tear Up Over Mandy Moore’s Birthday Post for ‘Best TV Husband’ Milo Ventimiglia