‘This Is Us’: Rebecca Storyline Helped Families Battling Dementia ‘Feel Seen’ Says New Study

This Is Us tackled many challenging storylines on the NBC television network during its six seasons. However, the tale that pulled most at viewers’ heartstrings was Rebecca Pearson‘s battle with dementia. Actor Mandy Moore played the character from diagnosis through death. A new study claims This Is Us helped families battling the disease “feel seen” on a national platform.

Mandy Moore felt responsible to ensure an accurate portrayal of Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s journey

“For a character who’s had difficult challenges in life, this felt like a tougher blow,” Moore told Brain and Life of Rebecca’s storyline.

“There’s a sense of pride in how we’ve seen her story unfold. I knew our writers and show creator would handle this conversation with the care and consideration it deserves,” she continued.

“I want to do anything helpful to further the conversation. To draw attention to the importance of early detection and diagnosis and getting women to understand their risks. And make necessary changes to their lives to protect their brain health.”

Nearly two-thirds of the more than 5 million Americans living with alzheimer’s are women, reported ALZ.org.

Rebecca’s storyline helped families battling dementia ‘feel seen’ says a new study

Researchers found Rebecca’s storyline resonated with viewers who say it helped reduce the stigma surrounding dementia. Subsequently, the series encouraged families to discuss caregiving.

However, the Journal of Health Communication study reported that partnerships between public health and the entertainment industry are a valuable tool to positively impact those affected by alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

“About 9 million U.S. adults have a lived experience with Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving, and our work found that the storyline on the series helped them feel seen,” lead study author Beth Hoffman, a postdoctoral associate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, said in a statement.

Also, the study recommended that clips from Rebecca’s storyline could be used as part of health communication campaigns to encourage advanced care planning discussions.

‘This Is Us’ never shied away from complex topics

Accordingly, six seasons of This Is Us led viewers through serious topics mirroring everyday difficulties experienced by many families. These tough topics included alcoholism, infant death, infidelity, the effects of war, teen sex, abusive relationships, weight, and death.

Also tackled were drug dependency, adoption, disability, divorce, mental health, miscarriage, remarriage, and LGBTQ issues. This subject matter was dealt with topically and with great care by the panel of This Is Us writers.

All six seasons of This Is Us are available on Hulu, Peacock, and NBC.com.

