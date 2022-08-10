‘This Is Us’ Rented the Home of a Former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star to Film Rebecca’s Last Moments

This Is Us fans watched as Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) spent her final years living in her late husband Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) dream home. Their son, Kevin (Justin Hartley), realized Jack’s wishes. However, this stunning home was not a set on the NBC lot. Instead, a former star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer rented their abode to the show for filming.

‘This Is Us’ actors Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, and Mandy Moore | Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rebecca’s home was a focal point of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

In season 6 of This Is Us, Kevin built the house Jack always dreamed of right by the Pearson family cabin. Nicky (Griffin Dunne) and his wife Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway) moved into the cabin, while Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) lived in the big house with a nurse’s aide.

Additionally, after Miguel’s death, Kevin, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), and his family moved to Pennsylvania to be with Rebecca. Consequently, Kevin’s longtime friend Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) worked with a team of veterans to construct the home.

However, realizing the positive impact working with veterans had on Cassidy, Kevin decides they should create Big Three Homes. The home would be where Rebecca would live out her final years in the place she had the fondest memories, with Jack and their children Kevin, Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Rebecca’s home was rented to ‘This Is Us’ by a former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star

Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar | John Fagerness/Online USA, Inc.

TMZ reported former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan rented the home to the NBC series. It was during filming as a stand-in for the luxe Pearson family compound. TMZ reported that Hannigan did not mind her home being used as a filming set as the series paid for some repairs to the property.

Hannigan’s home is 7,605 square feet and sits on three acres located in a gated community in Encino, California. Multiple scenes over several seasons of This Is Us concurrently featured the abode. The NBC series employed flash-forwards to tease the final moments of Rebecca’s life, beginning with season 3.

The home includes the primary residence, a guest house, home gym, office, pool, tennis court, and even a vegetable garden. Palm, orange, avocado, and sycamore trees, as well as succulents, landscape the property.

Alyson Hannigan recently sold the home for $18 million

Hannigan and her husband Alexis Denisof bought the home in 2016 for $7.95 million. They sold it in August 2022 for $18 million and subsequently purchased a new home in Santa Monica, California.

Hannigan is best known for her roles as Willow Rosenberg in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother, and Michelle Flaherty in the American Pie film series.

Subsequently, the actor has hosted the television series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and is the voice of Claire Clancy in the animated series Fancy Nancy.

RELATED: ‘This Is Us’ Fans Irate: ‘They Did Miguel Dirty’ as Series Ended