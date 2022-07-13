Throughout six seasons of NBC’s This Is Us, many emotional and timely topics were addressed. However, with all the drama the family series generated, the legacy it left behind appears to be its strongest suit. Subsequently, two stars of the series shared what they believe is the show’s greatest gift to its viewers.

‘This Is Us’ was a lesson in artful storytelling, said showrunner Dan Fogelman

Series showrunner Dan Fogelman and his writing team conveyed difficult situations with intent without relying on shock value to embellish a storyline.

However, he told Variety he believed in the television medium and the number of people a network series could reach.

“This show has taught me a network television audience will go with you if you do something artfully,” Fogelman said.

Hence, he continued, “I think the viewers are underestimated. The storytelling and the structure of This Is Us ask people to watch with intent. I think the audience is ready for stuff like that.”

“The medium needs to continue to evolve. But, I strongly believe that in a couple of years, you will be asking the next guy or gal, ‘How does it feel to be the first broadcast thing that’s been getting a lot of awards attention since This Is Us?’ Because I think there’s more of them out there,” Fogelman concluded.

Two ‘This Is Us’ stars claim this is the series’ greatest legacy

In an interview with NBC Insider, Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan who played Rebecca and Toby respectively agreed on the legacy This Is Us has left behind.

“Hopefully it’s modeled that sort of behavior [vulnerability] for people, that it is encouraged,” Moore explained.

“And not only acceptable but de-stigmatizing a little bit of what it means to be vulnerable—not just with your family but with yourself, with your friends,” she continued.

“All of us have learned so much from the show as a whole, just from a macro point of view, but also from our characters and from everybody else’s individual characters. I definitely think that’s a big takeaway and something we’re so grateful for,” the actor revealed.

“For people who have been fans of the show and watched the show for the last six years, in order to really have the full experience of the show, you have to be willing to be vulnerable,” she concluded.

Sullivan agreed with the co-star’s thoughts.

“This show has been a roadmap for me in my own life: how to be a better father, be a better husband, be a better friend, be better to myself,” he says. “All of the life lessons, all of the plot lines. I’ve been paying attention.”

How can ‘This Is Us’ fans rewatch all six seasons?

