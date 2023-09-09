One "Seinfeld" star didn't have the best rep among the guest stars on the show.

Jerry Seinfeld created and starred as the lead character in the classic sitcom Seinfeld. The series came close to never airing and soon became a part of popular culture. Some fans might recall one episode that featured Keith Hernandez. He had a great time with the cast members, but one star seemed aloof.

‘Seinfeld’ featured Jerry Seinfeld playing himself

Seinfeld started his career doing stand-up comedy at various clubs and became popular. In 1989, he got the chance to create a sitcom called Seinfeld along with Larry David. In the show, Seinfeld portrayed a fictionalized version of himself.

In the series, Jerry appears reasonable compared to his friends. His friends are George, Elaine, and Cosmo. Each episode has a different storyline, such as when George tries to get revenge on his boss.

The primary setting is an apartment building where the characters reside in New York City. The sitcom incorporates Seinfeld’s style of comedy. People know him for his observational humor, so they describe the series as “a show about nothing.” Seinfeld is one of the most memorable sitcoms that has generated many quotes people often use.

The series ran for nine seasons before ending in 1998. Despite its popularity, Seinfeld felt it was time to end his show. He did not want it to go downhill and for people to love the entire thing, like with The Beatles. Of course, he did have some regrets about how the finale turned out.

Keith Hernandez talked about meeting Jason Alexander

L-R: Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander | Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Many celebrities had guest appearances on Seinfeld, and one of them was Major League Baseball star Keith Hernandez. He had a minor role in a two-part episode in Season 3, where he gets involved with each character. The episode became a favorite among viewers, and Hernandez shared some behind-the-scenes facts.

According to Vulture, Hernandez recalled meeting the cast on set. Seinfeld was a fan of the retired baseball star, so he was a little nervous but very nice. Julia Louis-Dreyfus was “wonderful to work with,” and Michael Richards showed interest in his profession.

However, Hernandez reveals that Jason Alexander “was a little standoffish most of the week.” He did not give any specific interactions. Hernandez stated, “He probably had to work his way through bit roles, and here I come as a guest star, and who am I? A retired baseball player? I’m just speculating.”

Things did improve after Hernandez passed the network’s litmus test and censors. Alexander went up to him and shook his hand with a smile. Hernandez thought of the star as “wonderful” after that.

The role Keith Hernandez had in ‘Seinfeld’

Hernandez was a couple of years into his retirement from professional baseball when he got asked to be on Seinfeld. While he never saw the show, he agreed to act in it. He appeared in the two-part episode titled “The Boyfriend” and portrayed himself.

The episode starts with Jerry meeting Hernandez, and the two get to know each other. While Jerry tries to make a decent first impression, Cosmo and Newman accuse Hernandez of spitting on them. Hernandez soon takes a romantic interest in Elaine.

The two of them begin dating, and Jerry becomes jealous of him as a result. Their friendship inevitably ends when Hernandez asks Jerry to help him move furniture. Hernandez and Elaine’s relationship does not last for long, either.

Elaine discovers that he smokes and ends things. Cosmo and Newman solve the spitting issue by remembering it was the pitcher they taunted. The episode became a classic, and fans often talked to Hernandez about it.