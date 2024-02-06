Thomas Markle Jr. and Meghan Markle haven't been on speaking terms in years, but he continues to ride the coattails of his famous name and talk about what his sister should and should not do.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. As a result, Harry hopped on a flight that same day and headed to the United Kingdom to support his father during treatment. However, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not join him; neither did his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. Now, her half-brother is saying it’s not “the right time” for Meghan to go.

Prince Harry returns to the UK on his own as Meghan Markle stays behind

Meghan has avoided the UK like the plague ever since the queen died in 2022. The Duchess of Sussex has remained in California on all occasions that her husband has crossed the pond, and this is no different. Now, her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., thinks it’s for the best.

“With the news and everything, there’s been so much damage and hurt done to the Royal Family, my family,” Thomas said to GB News (via Express). “I think that that [it’s] going to be a while before she can get over there.”

Thomas continued, “But it’s the right thing for Harry to do. Nothing else matters when there’s a family emergency — when it comes to a health issue especially. Everything needs to be set aside and should be dealt with first.” Thomas and his half-sister are reportedly not on speaking terms and haven’t been for quite some time.

Could Meghan Markle return to the UK soon?

It remains to be seen whether Meghan will travel to the UK with her two children. The duchess has likely stayed behind as a way of keeping the peace as much as possible. But Charles has reportedly wanted a relationship with his two youngest grandchildren for quite some time, and with his recent diagnosis, it’s possible Harry and Meghan will want to bring the kids over to meet their grandfather in person (Archie hasn’t seen Charles in person since he was less than a year old).

Harry and Meghan have built a completely new life for themselves in the United States, but Charles’ diagnosis could change everything. Harry might want to spend more time with his father and work to rebuild their relationship. He and his brother, Prince William, might decide that they also want to sort things out, leading the Sussexes to spend more time than in the UK than previously thought. It’s unclear how long Harry plans to stay in the UK; little is known about the stage and severity of Charles’ condition.