‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Brett Goldstein Details the Work He Had to do for His Surprise Hercules Cameo

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein won an Emmy in 2021 for his work on the show, and he’s nominated again in 2022. Playing the cauldron of emotion known as Roy Kent on the show brought Goldstein fame, but there’s a chance he could become a bigger star. Goldstein’s Hercules cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder gives him a toehold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his effort for the role was hardly Herculean, and he didn’t bother to tell his parents he showed up in the movie.

Brett Goldstein debuts in the MCU with a post-credits cameo as Hercules in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Post-credit scenes are a staple of the MCU. Jon Favreau set a precedent with Iron Man, the first Marvel movie, and the tradition has continued in every MCU phase.

Thor: Love and Thunder is no exception.

Director Taika Waititi included two post-credit scenes, and one of them introduces Goldstein as Zeus’ son, Hercules. Goldstein’s Thor cameo excited Ted Lasso fans, but Waititi admitted the idea was all Kevin Feige’s, the head of Marvel Studios.

Unlike some other actors — Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, and Lena Headey, who had a lawsuit filed against her in part because of Love and Thunder — Goldstein actually survived Waititi’s editing process and shows up in the movie. And he didn’t even have to put in that much work.

Goldstein reveals his ‘Thor’ cameo didn’t take much work

Chris Hemsworth worked for months to get in shape for Love and Thunder, and he limited his cheat foods in his 80-20 diet to stay physically fit for the role. Goldstein’s experience making the movie was the complete opposite.

Goldstein told Variety he doesn’t know about his MCU future, and that his effort for his Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits Hercules cameo was minimal.

“I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing. All I know is what I did that day, and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.” Brett Goldstein details his Hercules cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder

Despite his comments, all signs point to Goldstein’s Hercules making future MCU appearances. When that happens, the actor will have to do a lot more than a day’s work to complete his part.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star didn’t tell his parents about his cameo

Goldstein’s Thor: Love and Thunder surprised MCU fans. It also surprised his family and Hannah Waddingham, his Ted Lasso co-star.

He encouraged his parents to see the movie by telling them how funny it was. As Goldstein told Variety, he texted his parents throughout to make sure they stayed long enough to see his post-credits cameo. The actor said his mom sent texts throughout the movie, and she was so distracted she almost missed his appearance.

“I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’ It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe. My mom texts me, ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again; he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘F***ing look up at the screen!’”

Goldstein joked he couldn’t tell anybody about his cameo — “I didn’t tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said, ‘If you talk about this, you’re dead,’” he said — but he broke the rule and told Waddingham Marvel offered him the part. Perhaps realizing he messed up, Waddingham said Goldstein covered his tracks well.

“He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing. Do you guys think I should do it?’” Waddingham told Variety. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you actually having a little bit of a moment? You’re seriously thinking that you might not play Hercules?’ Then he didn’t tell me he bloody did it! So everyone was like, ‘Brett Goldstein! Brett Goldstein!’ And I was like, ‘You cheeky bastard.’”

Goldstein’s surprise Hercules cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder shocked the world. If he reprises his role in a feature film, we’re guessing he’ll be able to tell his parents.

