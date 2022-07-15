‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth Made 1 ‘Thoughtful’ Gesture Before Kissing Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman play love interests in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they reunited for Thor: Love and Thunder. Given the two share a romantic connection, a kissing scene was inevitable. But Hemsworth went the extra mile to ensure that his co-star felt comfortable during the intimate onscreen moment.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.]

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel fans last saw Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman share the screen in Thor: The Dark World. By the end of the movie, Thor and Jane’s romance was thriving, but it wouldn’t be sunshine and rainbows for very long.

Viewers learned in Thor: Ragnarok that Thor and Jane broke up. Since Portman didn’t appear in the film, they didn’t address the breakup as extensively as they could have. However, we got the full story in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The couple’s respective jobs gradually took up more of their time, and they eventually grew apart. One day, Thor returned to their home, where he found a note from Jane stating that she had left.

Flash-forward eight years after the split, Thor and Jane reunited when she took on the mantle of Mighty Thor. Doctors diagnosed Jane with Stage 4 terminal cancer, and as a last-ditch effort to save her life, Jane traveled to New Asgard. She found the broken pieces of Mjolnir, and sensing her presence, the hammer repaired itself and chose Jane as its wielder. However, every time Jane picked up Mjolnir, she got sicker.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s characters rekindled their romance in Thor: Love and Thunder. But Jane died in Thor’s arms at the end of the film. And during a post-credits scene, Heimdall welcomed Jane to Valhalla.

Natalie Portman shares how her co-star made her feel comfortable on the set

During an interview with Capital FM, Natalie Portman discussed the kissing scene between her and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“The day we had a kiss scene, [Hemsworth] didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” the actor revealed. “He eats meat like every half hour. That was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s a very nice person.”

Portman’s co-star Tessa Thompson added, “I didn’t know that. That’s really sweet. [I] didn’t even know [Hemsworth] could go without eating meat.”

According to this behind-the-scenes Thor: Love and Thunder story, Chris Hemsworth sounds like the perfect scene partner.

Will Chris Hemsworth play Thor again?

Thankfully, Marvel fans don’t have to say goodbye to Chris Hemsworth as Thor just yet. The Thor: Love and Thunder end credits revealed that “Thor will return.” But we have no idea what Hemsworth’s next MCU project is, whether it’s Thor 5 or something else.

“I don’t know what would be next,” Taika Waititi told Insider. “I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

